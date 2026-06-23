An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

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🎶 "Word Crimes" 🎵

An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
Jun 23, 2026

LOL, funny that I never heard of this music video till now.

Weird Al hits the highlights.

[Note: Am not the greatest expert on all this, either.]

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