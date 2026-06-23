Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1🎶 "Word Crimes" 🎵An Observer (Teresa L)Jun 23, 20261ShareLOL, funny that I never heard of this music video till now.Weird Al hits the highlights.[Note: Am not the greatest expert on all this, either.]Source.Leave a commentThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAn Observer’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAn Observer (Teresa L)Recent PostsAnthony Burgess on "1984"2 hrs ago • An Observer (Teresa L)Claire's Annual Appraisal: The Problematic Communication Style.Jun 21 • An Observer (Teresa L)A Taste of Heaven: Choral 🎶 Music at the Traditional Latin Mass ✝️ | Idolatry in Disguise?Jun 21 • An Observer (Teresa L)I Could Get Used to This! | The Dismal State of US "Food".Jun 20 • An Observer (Teresa L)No Country Too Small (or Too Rich) for the Pope to Visit. Jun 20 • An Observer (Teresa L)French 🇫🇷 Parenting vs. UK🇬🇧/USA🇺🇸: Sleeping Time 😪Jun 19 • An Observer (Teresa L)"There's a Girl on the Internet Making T-Shirts with the Things I Say..." Jun 19 • An Observer (Teresa L)