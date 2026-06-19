An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

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"There's a Girl on the Internet Making T-Shirts with the Things I Say..."

An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
Jun 19, 2026
Source for above video.

HonestlyAnge A.K.A. Angelique, or her alter egos, “Claire,” and “Ann,” now has some neat merchandise!

Here’s where you can buy a T-shirt, a mug, a notebook, a sweatshirt, or a crop top — bearing those fun and funny, uniquely “Claire” lines.

CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR RED LINK BELOW:

https://angelique-joan.com

(And, no, I don’t get any commission from Angelique for promoting her stuff!)

BONUS:

Claire and Ann and “group chats”!

A third character, Carol — the American — joins the gals, too!

(Sorry, but I’m so with Claire on these things!)

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