"There's a Girl on the Internet Making T-Shirts with the Things I Say..."

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HonestlyAnge A.K.A. Angelique, or her alter egos, “Claire,” and “Ann,” now has some neat merchandise!

Here’s where you can buy a T-shirt, a mug, a notebook, a sweatshirt, or a crop top — bearing those fun and funny, uniquely “Claire” lines.

CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR RED LINK BELOW:

(And, no, I don’t get any commission from Angelique for promoting her stuff!)

BONUS:

Claire and Ann and “group chats”!

A third character, Carol — the American — joins the gals, too!

(Sorry, but I’m so with Claire on these things!)

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