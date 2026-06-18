Way to Engage Jaded Airline Passengers

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Way to Engage Jaded Airline PassengersAn Observer (Teresa L)Jun 18, 2026ShareSource.Give this woman a raise!! 😄Leave a commentThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAn Observer’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAn Observer (Teresa L)Recent Posts"Ahh! The Third Parent!"😂12 hrs ago • An Observer (Teresa L)A Splendid Time at the San Isidro Holiday in Madrid.Jun 17 • An Observer (Teresa L)The American Exodus & US Dystopia | Recalling the Agenda for the USA Planned Long Ago.Jun 17 • An Observer (Teresa L)Do You Feel This Now, Too, America? Jun 16 • An Observer (Teresa L)"VAINCRE OU MOURIR", Part 2: The Film That Panicked the French Left: The Historical FactsJun 16 • An Observer (Teresa L)June 11: Spectacular Song & Lights at Blessing of the La Sagrada Familia Basilica with Its Crowning Cross of Jesus (La Torre de Jesús)Jun 13 • An Observer (Teresa L)Landmark Speech to Spanish Parliament w/ 7-Min. Standing Ovation; But First, a Perceptive "Le Figaro" CommentaryJun 11 • An Observer (Teresa L)