French 🇫🇷 Parenting vs. UK🇬🇧/USA🇺🇸: Sleeping Time 😪

Yes, have also seen adults out in Spain as late as 9 or 10 PM in the plaza mayor fully enjoying dinner and conversation with friends, while their babies are sleeping soundly in strollers or chairs beside them. In France, same thing: children are sitting and dining at the table with their parents, and not wreaking havoc and “running the show” as hapless, submissive parents look on with exhausted resignation.

It seems our own parents were more “French” than they realized, too. Our upbringing was very much like the French (or Spanish) way of doing these things: “Children join their parents’ lives.”

Maybe it’s time that young parents in the UK/USA listen to “French mom” “Claire” here and apply some of the tips to their own youngsters. Sanity may just reign once more.

There’s also this other video by the same YT personality, which touches on how family dinner time, vacation plans, and table conversation are handled the French way:

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