No Country Too Small (or Too Rich) for the Pope to Visit.

An eventful, one-day stop at the Principality of Monaco kicked off Pope Leo XIV’s international apostolic trips for the year 2026.

Landing in Monaco, greeting the faithful.

The clip above shows the welcome given him there. Prince Albert II had extended an invitation for a papal visit during his sojourn at the Vatican just this past January.

Lacking the hustle and noise of the secular world that rushes by us daily, this coverage of formal ceremonies for the Pope in Monaco some three months ago was actually soothing to watch.

The excellent commentary starts around the 16th minute and gives vital facts and a brief history lesson on this little state.

On arrival by helicopter directly from Vatican City, Pope Leo was met by Prince Albert and his wife, Princess Charlene, who wore the white privilege allowed only to Catholic royal spouses. (Trivia: Monaco has no airport, only a helipad.)

These day-long proceedings took place on March 28, 2026 but escaped most people’s notice — unlike the highly anticipated, 7-day visit of the Pope to Spain that followed in June, and which captured the whole world’s attention.

This previous event intrigues me no end, however, because Monaco, a “microstate” on the beautiful French Riviera, has a population tinier than even that of some smaller US towns: some 38,000 persons in all reside in this 2-square-kilometer area (a minority are actual citizens). Manhattan’s Central Park (3.4 square kms) covers a larger area than the whole of this sovereign state*.

Monaco, the tiny red dot. Source .

No wonder that on Leo’s papal drive towards the royal palace, the crowds lining the streets were thin, with near-personal contact easily made between the Pope and the people. Yet the cheers of the thousands filling the palace square were no less warm or enthusiastic than they’ve been anywhere else that the Pope has gone.

Monaco is the second-smallest country in the world*, outranked only by Vatican City itself. This is the first time in nearly five centuries that Peter’s successor will make a journey out here again.

The Pontiff’s visit will mark the return of a Pope to Monaco for the first time since 1538, when Paul III passed through the enclave after the Congress of Nice. Source .

Large Public Mass at Stade Louis II

However, there was that crowd of 15,000 (nearly half of Monaco’s total population) that filled the Stade Louis II for the Pope’s public Mass that is nothing to be sneezed at. (The Mass proper starts at around the 40-minute mark in the linked video.)

Highlights of the Mass:

The Pope’s Prayers and Speech at the Cathedral.

One thing I enjoyed from watching the video above is the more traditional character (and I don’t mean “Trad” at all) of the atmosphere and music for the gathering at the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate (formerly, Cathedral of St Nicholas, the same church where the wedding of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III was held; see below.) There was the lovely choir singing real Catholic hymns, besides the recital of prayers. The Pope then gave a speech in which he reminded listeners of the Catholic teaching defending human life from birth to natural death.

(I keep hoping for the day when such glorious Catholic music becomes the norm in all parishes. But really, it’s the Eucharist in the tabernacle found in every Catholic church that’s the reason we are there for Sunday Mass and holy days of obligation.)

Monaco’s Fame

Arguably, the Principality’s main claim to modern fame is its mid-20th-century glamour-rich story of Hollywood-meets-European-royalty, when Albert II’s mother, the Philadelphia-born actress with that regal beauty, Grace Patricia Kelly (1929-1982), married Prince Rainier III to join the House of Grimaldi. Kelly would henceforth be known as Princess Grace. It was a hugely celebrated affair that even my parents recalled clearly despite living far away in Asia at the time.

Caption is erroneous: Kelly is on the right in this photo, not left. Source .

Sadly, that would turn out not to be a fairy-tale marriage (just like so many of these royal matches in recent and remote memory). Princess Grace ceased her acting career after moving to Monaco, but did work on arts and culture projects like this fascinating Kirov Ballet documentary film that she narrated. Tragically, Princess Grace would lose her life at just 52 years of age, reportedly from a stroke that led to a fatal car accident.

Besides this monarchic saga, there’s also Monaco’s well-known Grand Prix Formula One auto race, and the world-famous casino scene at Monte Carlo, that latter which has featured in many a popular motion picture.

Only the highly moneyed set live here, and the place serves as a tax haven for many wealthy denizens* (just like Luxembourg). In terms of hard numbers, Monaco has the world’s highest per capita GDP (gross domestic product), averaging some $288,000.

Why Monaco?

But why did Pope Leo decide to make a formal stop in this tiny strip of land sitting next to the Mediterranean?

For one thing, Monaco’s official state religion since 1962 has been Roman Catholicism. The videos below provide more information.

On the importance of the trip:

[* On edit: Just noted the erroneous use of “predecessor” by the voice-over to describe Pope Leo XIV w.r.t. Leo XIII heard near the end of the video!]

The abortion bill.

The Pope also mentioned the evil of abortion during his homily. A bill fully legalizing this action without limitations was recently passed by the Monaco National Council, but Prince Albert refused to sign it — to the dismay of feminist-leftist-modernist groups whose heinous ideas sadly hold sway over a majority of the population today. While abortion remains restricted only to certain select circumstances (which remains a problem for faithful Catholics), the National Council had wanted Monaco to “join the modern era” and allow the legal access to unrestricted abortion to Monegasque women.

On a deeper, spiritual level, Pope Leo surely recognizes that in the eyes of God, regardless of wealth, social status, or state of sin, everyone here (as elsewhere) is also sinner with souls worth saving for eternal life. The move to legalize abortion by the state highlights this disturbing anti-life and anti-Catholic trend that has taken hold all over modern Europe in our day. Hopefully, this papal visit helps bring Monaco back to her Catholic roots.

And finally, a royal send-off for the Pope at Monaco’s helipad.

Hope this recap of Pope Leo’s visit to this tiny European state did not bore too much! 😊

* Source for highlights about Monaco.

Major reference for additional facts.

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