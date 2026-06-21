A Taste of Heaven: Choral 🎶 Music at the Traditional Latin Mass ✝️ | Idolatry in Disguise?

The choir: heavenly music provided by the Schola Sainte-Cécile, the Paris-based liturgical choir. Click here for their YouTube page.

The rite: an evening Traditional Latin Mass.

The church: the Santissima Trinità dei Pellegrini in Rome, which was turned over to the care of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP) who are a Traditional Latin Mass group that is in full communion with Rome. (Not to be confused with the schismatically-inclined SSPX, whose planned bishop ordinations are going to be done in July of this year — without papal approval. Pope Leo XIV addressed this serious matter most recently here.)

Videos taken in late October 2013 with an antique iPhone (a 5 - my first-ever iPhone).

The TLM and … idolatry?

This visit to Rome took place during the first few years following my reversion to the faith. Was very steeped in the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM), which helped pull me back to Roman Catholicism after decades in the spiritual wilderness (flirted with ideas from all sorts of belief and non-belief systems including agnosticism, New Ageism [yikes!], and Buddhism, among others — but oddly, was never drawn to a single Protestant/Evangelical sect).

In my prideful ignorance, I had considered the TLM to be the “real” Mass, the “only” Mass for us “true Catholics,” and looked down with pity on those poor souls “who knew no better,” trapped in the supposedly “inferior” rites of the Novus Ordo (NO) Missae. And many of them were actually receiving the Eucharist in the hand — ¡que horror!.

(Note that I never felt drawn to the extreme position of sedevacantism, which to me is just another Protestantic, I-know-more-than-the-Vatican-thus-I-am-my-own-pope stance.)

And yet — and here one must realize the danger of the allure of beauty by itself — one also needs to understand how seductive this sublime attractiveness that surrounds the TLM can be. One marvels at how enchanted one feels, to be swept away and transported to a different world that seems like a higher spiritual plane — upon hearing such exquisite music and participating in a reverent and majestic rite!

Soon enough, the TLM, its music and solemnity, and just the overall magnificence of everything to do with the Extraordinary Form of the Mass became a quasi-religious obsession in my Catholicism. I must admit that in the process, less importance was granted to following a more holy existence in the daily nitty-gritty.

It did not strike me thus at the time, but I now see that this was idolatry in another form, one spruced up with an elegant liturgical ritual as the object of worship. Where was the love and charity towards others, for instance? Not to mention that the Novus Ordo so many others assisted at were fully canonically approved rites, too!

I’d never discussed the matter with anyone since no one else in my circle ever went through a similar fixation on the TLM. While my stance towards the NO Mass softened in the last few years, the enlightening concepts arose only in the past year. Clarity also came from podcasters, such as E Michael Jones (e.g., this one).

This is how I explain my own liturgical odyssey when seen in a sober, rational light. Others may take exception to my view here, of course.

Anyway, it took just under a decade for me to finally overcome that arrogant and idolatrous stance. I have since moved on from all that supremacist balderdash. I am forever grateful for this: only thanks to the mercy and grace of God have I been able to realize the error of my ways.

More choral excerpts for your enjoyment:

(You can hear the large door banging in the first clip. It was almost impossible to avoid when entering the church.

It was standing room only for us latecomers at the back and sides, and I would tire a bit after holding the phone up for extended periods, just to record the music and the proceedings.)

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