I Could Get Used to This! | The Dismal State of US "Food".

Note that the freshly squeezed-in-the-grocery feature is available in a few shopping places in the USA, such as in those Chicago-area Jewel stores formerly known as Mariano’s (itself formerly known as Dominick’s; so tough to keep up with all the name changes amid the crazy closure-mergers of parent company, Kroger).

I love all these things mentioned above about Spanish groceries. So, what happened to American “food,” pray tell? It’s increasingly a minefield of pesticide-laden, sugary, terrible-tasting but oh! shelf-life-stable! fake foods and fruits and vegetables for your shopping delight in the grocery aisles here.

Why did America become this way? It’s been decades of this “modern” and lacking-common-sense, solely-profit-driven, and stupidly “efficient” way, so that our so-called “food” in these parts is so fake and so toxic and so tasteless and harmful to health?

I return home from every trip abroad with this lesson that hits me squarely in the face again and again. My body goes into biochemical rebellion at once, and very careful grocery choices need to be made all the time. And it ain’t cheap, either.

Take a gander at this YT page below that came up when I searched for videos about the dismal state of American “food”. Pick a video, any video!

This one, for example:

I guess it’s all in keeping with the hallowed American value of unfettered “freedom”— for US corporations, that is.

And we, the people, also have the freedom to choose to consume toxins and poisons in our “foods” — or not!

So, it’s a win/win, hey?

People need to seriously vote all this rubbish out of existence with their wallets!

Because your Congress critters are most certainly not going to help you out here. Neither will your utterly corrupted USDA, FDA or EPA, etc..

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