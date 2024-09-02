An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
Sep 2

Of course. It's incredibly obvious. They are extending more poison under the cover of humanitarian help with this move. I don't think any thinking person would doubt that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
Sep 2

Glad you shared Vanessa B’s post. The terror the Zionist state of Israel has wrought on the children of Gaza and the Palestinian People is pure and simple EVIL. And now they want to give them Polio? WTF?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture