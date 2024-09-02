(Sorry to touch on this topic again. Thought I’d stop already, but sometimes, just can’t help it.)

SO:

The Israelis are so kind-hearted that they’re pausing their genocidal operations to allow the Palestinian children to receive polio vaxxes?

Two things quickly come to mind:

Vaxxes are toxic and harmful; what exactly is in those potions? The most naive take is that they are ineffective, at least;

and

ISR is doing this so they can then blow up more of the young ones who do survive? (Might survive, that is—if you believe the Polio Vax myth).

So, why do you think they’re letting the vaxxes go through?

But not clean water, food, shelter, medical care, etc.?

Does this sound truly “humanitarian” to you?

I agree with Vanessa’s final take: “Nothing, ever, will be done for the benefit of a Palestinian child.”

