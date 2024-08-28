Long ago, yesterday…

This was Enya when she was still singing as a non-permanent member of the Irish family folk-pop-Celtic music group, Clannad, comprised of her siblings and uncles (at some time). In this outing, she sings the lead vocal.

She would go fully solo by the 1980s to further explore and experiment with new techniques of creating music and sounds.

It’s a really nice, lilting Celtic-flavored tune that brings a smile to one’s day.

Enya & Clannad - An tÚll

Translation:

I have a new little story to tell you

It's good crack and chat over drink

A fine lovely apple I put in my pocket

And all I found was a seed potato

Chorus: Oh sadly my eyes cry

After that fine yellow apple

And the lovely young woman who gave it to me

And I'd give a pound to taste it again

I walked Clare Island and Carrig Aonor

The bays of Béara Island were before me on the way

Puinte na nGréige and Dorsaí Maola

The raven and the calf outside of Baoi

(Chorus)

I walked through Cualach because I was sad

The northern parish and Eyeries

On the Island of Muarseadh a young man told me

That I wouldn't get word of her until I'd tie the knot

(Chorus)

I walked through Cobh and Baile na Mona

Cathar Tún Tóime and Sherkin Is

On the east coast someone told me

That it was the laughing stock of Néidín

(Chorus 3x)

Yesterday still, but in the late ‘80s…

Orinoco Flow

This song, and the album it came from, changed the whole “popular” musical scenario for me.

Where did these ethereal sounds come from? How were they created?

I was completely captivated by this album, Watermark. Orinoco Flow would be played on the radio (remember those?) and after one hearing, I was hooked. Sought out the cassette tape (remember those?) at once. And played it endlessly on my little boom box (remember those? it’s getting to be a nostalgic memory lane here, haha).

So enthralled was I by this refreshingly innovative yet utterly picturesque music that I was driven to write a fan letter to Enya!

Well, to my surprise, I received a reply back from—Roma Ryan, Enya’s lyricist—in a note that she had hand-written herself! (Had no clue at the time that Roma was a poet, too. Oh, now, where, o, where did I keep that letter from Roma?!?)

Of course, Enya wasn’t yet such a huge star then, as this record was her breakout album. Apparently, its novel sonic landscape took the listening hordes by storm. I wasn’t aware of her burgeoning hit status at the time. No such thing as internet. Few in my social circle were as interested in her music. The only thing you could go by was the sales stats that you might find at the Tower Records store. (Ah, those good days of analog were already starting to wane, especially with the incipient introduction of the compact disc.)

I hope readers and listeners enjoy this little throwback to Better-Music Times!

