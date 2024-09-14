The topic is fraught with controversy still, and may be a bridge too far for some. Even for those in the “freedom” group already awake to the painful realities of our day … but I think it’s about time that this narrative was exposed for the manipulative deception it has been since the 1960s.

The “Holocaust Narrative” has been heavily exploited to suppress, “cancel,” penalize and destroy truth-tellers who dare to question it, and to benefit a certain small group of people.

To those who might feel shocked and offended by this topic, I would beg them to hold in check their negative knee-jerk reactions for a bit, and to read or listen to what’s offered below.

Especially focus on Ken Meyercord’s presentation. Please approach all these with an open mind. (Such quick, negative responses only reveal how deeply conditioned we have been on this subject matter.)

And then, having seen or read this material, ponder them all, and see what you think.

CLICK BELOW TO:



→ READ Jerm’s commentary

→ LISTEN to EMJ hold forth on this excellent book

For a superb, concise presentation that persuasively refutes all the claims of the “Holocaust Narrative,” you MUST view Ken Meyercord’s PowerPoint talk below.

Watch this slide show:

https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=F3BD1B6434C07453%2146326&authkey=!AGQebyHkgVtrubs

Title slide:

Censorship, cancellation

Ken’s talk that he was supposed give September 22 at the popular Busboys and Poets in DC, was cancelled, with no real reason given by them except “does not align with our values.”

Kevin Barrett talks with Ken about all that here:

Did you know

— that questioning this narrative is literally a crime in many countries and merits jail time as penalty?

For instance, take the case of 93-year-old German, Ursula Haverbeck, imprisoned continually for so-called “Holocaust denial.”

See how this AP report describes her: a “notorious neo-Nazi” whose only (thought) “crime” is claiming that “the Auschwitz death camp was just a work camp.”

Why is this a crime? Why does this narrative need legal protection at all?

You can blaspheme and commit sacrilege against Jesus Christ, tyrannize and kill Christians (specifically, Catholics) and destroy their churches anywhere in the world (particularly in the West), but the Holocaust Narrative is off-limits to all, being the most sacred cow above all else that no one is allowed to question.

Why is this the case?

And why does Germany, who has paid so many billions now to Jewish organizations for their “guilt” for “atrocities” committed against Jews in WWII, behave like such a lackey on this issue? (They will have paid 1.4 billion USD this year; I think I’ve answered my own rhetorical question.)

Do the monies really go to the survivors? (Listen to EMJ in the interview above once more to learn the answer.)

And which group of people is committing the worst atrocities in full view of the world at this moment in history?

Does the bitter irony of these historical and current events not provoke unpleasant reactions in anyone?

Or does everything about this matter strike all as just fine and dandy?

British historian David Irving has been the highest-profile persecution case for the thought crime of “Holocaust denial.”

He was sentenced to 3 years in prison in Vienna in 2006. Among other penalties.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has called Irving, “the world's most prominent Holocaust denier.” [Confession: It horrifies me to recall this now, but I used to send money to the SPLC many years ago, back when I was a brainless, ignorant “liberal,” and far away from the Church. See where agnosticism/atheism gets you.]

ALSO, read what American Jewish writer Norman Finkelstein has to say in defense of Irving and his direct criticism of “the Holocaust Industry”:

[ EXCERPT: ]

There is another factor at work. The claim of Holocaust uniqueness is a claim for Jewish uniqueness. Not the suffering of Jews but that Jews suffered is what made the Holocaust unique: the Holocaust is special because Jews are special. Thus Ismar Schorsch, chancellor of Jewish Theological Seminary, ridicules the Holocaust uniqueness claim as 'a distasteful secular version of chosenness'. For Anti Defamation League (ADL) head Abraham Foxman, the Holocaust 'was not simply one example of genocide but a near successful attempt on the life of God's chosen children and, thus, on God himself. And Elie Wiesel is no less vehement that Jews are unique than he is about the uniqueness of the Holocaust: 'Everything about us is different.'

But who are the real ones — the “Chosen People”?

.

A couple of recommended books:

To get more fleshed-out details and solid documentation of everything mentioned in Ken Meyercord’s talk that refutes the “Holocaust Narrative,” do consider buying the two books below (both are new, published just within the last year):

[*** discussed in Jerm Warfare interview at the top]

by E Michael Jones

by John Beaumont

I have read both books.

They are what I would call, “unputdownable”.

Please purchase them from Fidelity Press linked to above, and not Amazon or other vendors, so that will give more direct support for independent publishers than for See-Eye-Ay-owned Amazon.

Leave a comment