From one of my fav Catholic thinkers and commentators. I am in full agreement with Brother André Marie on this one (yet again). He exhorts us to pray—for the intention stated in the article. Yes. Absolutely.

Who are God’s Chosen People?

SEP 12, 2024 BROTHER ANDRÉ MARIE

A couple of days ago, we posted this news item on the site: Candace Owens: Shmuley Boteach Calls Racial Supremacist Rabbi His ‘Mentor.’ It engendered some obnoxious comments that called the Catholic lady a hateful person, and anti-semite, etc. Someone in the comments section erroneously referred to modern-day (unbaptized) Jews as “the chosen people.” I took time to make a reply that will not likely be seen by too many people on that page, so I have decided to place it here because it is of general interest.

In the ages of faith, the following comments would not be considered the slightest bit controversial, but in the times of confusion in which we live, such theology will no doubt be called all those same awful names that were hurled at Candace Owens. But the truth is at issue here, not the remarkable gift some people have to twist dispassionate statements of a doctrinal nature into hate speech.

Abraham’s Vision of the Heavens. National Library of France, Manuscripts Department, French 15397, folio 36 verso. Image courtesy of Gallica/Manuscript Art.

(From Brother André’s article.)

