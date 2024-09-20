Alison Weir is one of the finest people out there who has been educating Americans about the whole history and situation regarding Palestine-Israel-the USA for over two decades now.

Listen to these enlightening interviews on a show from obscure local cable TV in Northern California from a decade ago. The videos are virtually unseen. I wasn’t aware of them at all, were it not for this NOTE by pusang halaw.

Alison has drawn much less attention than a lot of others in this field, yet I find that she is one of the most trustworthy journalists working on this topic.

Despite the thuggery she’s had to deal with since the beginning of her reportage (see my recent post below) —

— she bravely forges ahead with her self-imposed mission to educate Americans on the truth.

She embodies the best and noblest values of genuinely well-intentioned, kind-hearted and compassionate Americans seeking truth.

I’d encourage anyone to:

visit her webpage, If Americans Knew,

follow her on Twitter,

— and give her videos more views and likes!

The Lighthouse If Americans Knew With Alison Weir

Nahid Kabbani

Feb 25, 2014

The Lighthouse Justice for All with Alison Wier

Nahid Kabbani

Feb 26, 2014

Journalist, Alison Wier, speaks on Palestinian prisoners.

The Lighthouse-Where Their Money Comes From

Nahid Kabbani

Feb 26, 2014

Alison Weir speaks on the topic of Israel/Palestine relations.

.

AAAANNNNNDDD — one more thing !

(Yes, am going way out on a limb here; will let the chips fall where they may)

This is a scurrilous, lying attack on Alison Weir by Max Blumenthal.

I’ve had some reservations about Blumenthal ever since the start when I already knew about his dad, Sidney Blumenthal — close confidant and adviser to the Clintons.

While he speaks a good game about the abhorrent Gaza genocide, he has mysteriously remained mum on the terrorist attack on Lebanon. Instead, right now he’s talking up his theories about so-called Trump would-be “assassin” number two.

Really?

And he’s supposedly being “censored” for those “theories”. Gotta make him more credible even to the “freedom movement” people.

Learning of this video below now + his silence on the dastardly pager/device explosions directed at random “to whom it might concern” victims in Lebanon are enough for me to withdraw my trust in him. And his good buddy, Aaron Mate. (I’m only glad I never forked over any dollars to The Gray Zone.)

Response to Max Blumenthal remarks about Alison Weir

Aug 31, 2015

The video of Alison Weir describing the founding of If Americans Knew is from Nahid Kabbani's program, "The Lighthouse," broadcast on Sacramento Public Access TV. The entire video can be viewed at The Lighthouse If Americans Knew With... . [See above]

The video of Alison speaking about World War I is from the National Summit to Reassess the US-Israel Special Relationship held at the National Press Club in 2014 and broadcast nationally on C-Span. Her entire talk can be seen at http://ifamericansknew.org/us_ints/su....

An excerpt about the Parushim from Weir's 2014 lecture in Seattle can be seen here: Alison Weir discusses explosive info ...

Jack Dresser's article can be read in full at http://www.counterpunch.org/2015/08/0... More information about her book is available at

http://www.againstourbetterjudgment.com/

. If Americans Knew is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt, independent research and information-dissemination institute. The organization’s objective is to provide information to all Americans that is to a large degree missing from American press coverage of Israel-Palestine and the Middle East.

http://www.IfAmericansKnew.org

Our full mission statement can be read at http://ifamericansknew.org/about_us/ We believe all people are endowed with inalienable human rights regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, sexuality, or nationality.

* FINALLY *

If you haven’t the time or energy to listen to the videos above, at least listen to Alison’s talk in this video below. *

Direct link to purchase on Amazon: http://iakn.us/AOBJ-book A recent video of Alison's presentation, "Israel, Palestine and the American connection" is at

Thanks to

for prompting me to take an even deeper dive into all this through these vital videos.

They’re some of the best for understanding the whole Palestine-Israel-US situation in its longer and deeper historical context, as explored on a personal but non-partisan and non-ideological level.

They’re also getting almost nil views — while Blumenthal & friends are scooping up all the eyeballs and clicks.

I trust Alison Weir so much more: she is non-Jewish, non-Arab, non-Muslim, and non-partisan in any way except for her partiality to the TRUTH.

Let’s give these videos the attention they deserve, and spread FACTS and not sneaky, slanted propaganda masquerading as “truth” by high-profile actors in media all across our social circle online and off-.

Free Palestine! From the River to the Sea! 🇵🇸

Be brave, our brothers and sisters in Lebanon! 🇱🇧

May God be with you all! ✝️

Leave a comment