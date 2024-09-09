News clip from 2011.

“Don’t you stick things in my face!!”

— Unidentified Israeli advocate yelling at Alison Weir as he whacks her phone out of her hands.

[Good to hear from the estimable Philip Giraldi (ex-counterterrorism CIA expert) and Lt Col. (ret.) Karen Katowski appear in this news clip, too.]

Thirteen years ago.

These guys knew then that they could get away with literally anything, and so behave as rudely and atrociously as they want with no fear of ill consequences.

And they’re right.

Look today at the unbelievable war crimes, atrocities, crimes against humanity (I’m running out of apt descriptors) that continue to take place in Gaza (and now, also inflicted on the West Bank) c/o “the most moral army in the world.”

The Israelis are literally getting away with murder, and they are shameless about it.

Has any other group accomplished as much violence, so completely, with no untoward consequences to them in the last century and in this one? After all, Israel invented modern terrorism in 1946—and they’re very proud of it, too. They are truly “the Chosen Ones,” then?

Kevin Barrett may have a plausible explanation for such abominable behavior by this special group of people:

Alison Weir

Weir was instrumental in waking me up to the truth about Israel’s attack on the USS Liberty in 1967 via this talk from 8/2002. (I saw it so belatedly—only in the last year! I thank God for C-SPAN and their relative media integrity in retaining such talks in their archives.)

https://www.c-span.org/video/?172164-1/uss-liberty-incident

Weir also wrote a compact book detailing how that little state in the Middle East used the US—the only superpower in the post-WWII period—to found and create itself in 1949:

February 21, 2014

by Alison Weir (Author)

Book Description on Amazon :

→ If you are still unaware of the longer and deeper historical context of the ongoing genocide against the Palestinians, learn more by clicking on the links below.

12 Essential Facts for Understanding the Current Israel-Gaza Violence.

https://ifamericansknew.org

CLICK TO LEARN MORE:

A short video that sums it all up well:

Israel Palestine Basics

