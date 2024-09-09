Thuggish Behavior: Alison Weir Got a Tiny Taste of It Years Ago
It finds full flower in the psychopathic Gaza/Palestinian genocidal operation.
News clip from 2011.
“Don’t you stick things in my face!!”
— Unidentified Israeli advocate yelling at Alison Weir as he whacks her phone out of her hands.
[Good to hear from the estimable Philip Giraldi (ex-counterterrorism CIA expert) and Lt Col. (ret.) Karen Katowski appear in this news clip, too.]
Thirteen years ago.
These guys knew then that they could get away with literally anything, and so behave as rudely and atrociously as they want with no fear of ill consequences.
And they’re right.
Look today at the unbelievable war crimes, atrocities, crimes against humanity (I’m running out of apt descriptors) that continue to take place in Gaza (and now, also inflicted on the West Bank) c/o “the most moral army in the world.”
The Israelis are literally getting away with murder, and they are shameless about it.
Has any other group accomplished as much violence, so completely, with no untoward consequences to them in the last century and in this one? After all, Israel invented modern terrorism in 1946—and they’re very proud of it, too. They are truly “the Chosen Ones,” then?
Kevin Barrett may have a plausible explanation for such abominable behavior by this special group of people:
Alison Weir
Weir was instrumental in waking me up to the truth about Israel’s attack on the USS Liberty in 1967 via this talk from 8/2002. (I saw it so belatedly—only in the last year! I thank God for C-SPAN and their relative media integrity in retaining such talks in their archives.)
https://www.c-span.org/video/?172164-1/uss-liberty-incident
Weir also wrote a compact book detailing how that little state in the Middle East used the US—the only superpower in the post-WWII period—to found and create itself in 1949:
Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel
February 21, 2014
by Alison Weir (Author)
→ If you are still unaware of the longer and deeper historical context of the ongoing genocide against the Palestinians, learn more by clicking on the links below.
Here's Alison Weir in 2022, giving a talk at the reunion of the surviving USS Liberty veterans:
(Listen closely even at the very start of her talk)
Alison details how she ended up delving into the USS Liberty story, and from there, moving to the issue of Palestine and Israel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVaXuEwKHVU