An Observer’s Substack

An Observer (Teresa L)
Sep 9

Here's Alison Weir in 2022, giving a talk at the reunion of the surviving USS Liberty veterans:

(Listen closely even at the very start of her talk)

Alison details how she ended up delving into the USS Liberty story, and from there, moving to the issue of Palestine and Israel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVaXuEwKHVU

