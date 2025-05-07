Given the Washington state bill freshly signed by the so-called “Catholic” governor (which is now being challenged by the Department of Justice), I thought that this Hitchcock film drama from 1953 could use another viewing today — at a most timely moment.

The news headline and story:

The movie:

‘I Confess’

More than 75 years on, this film still packs a solid punch to the gut — and to the heart — thanks to a tight screenplay by George Tabori and William Archibald (based on a 1902 play by Paul Anthelme), fine acting by the cast led by Montgomery Clift as Father Michael Logan, and astute direction and pacing by that master of suspense, director Alfred Hitchcock.

But, oh! Those dark hearts of men! And the soft hearts of innocents!

This might be one of the most Catholic films to ever come out of Hollywood, given that its plot conflict and moral dilemma revolve around the Catholic Church’s inviolable seal of the Sacrament of Confession.

One rarely sees such dramatic artistry on the screen anymore, and all done without indecency or crassness in language or imagery.

One might also let out a sigh of nostalgia for that time when a huge crucifix could still be seen on the wall of a Canadian courtroom in old Quebec, where the story is set. The location shots in the old city of Quebec only enhance the tense, film noir atmosphere, too.

Find out why this gripping movie deserves every inch of its classic film status.

CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK TO WATCH THE MOVIE.

https://ok.ru/video/264620673699

Yes, Alfred Hitchcock was a practising Catholic.

(On a lighter note — did you all spot the cameo of Hitchcock in there? That little inside joke that he inserts into all his films?)

