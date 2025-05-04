https://x.com/EricRSammons/status/1918636760600297532

Chapter II., Can. 983, in the CODE OF CANON LAW , Book IV: On the Sacrament of Penance (Title IV):

The inviolability of the Seal of Confession was further affirmed by Pope Francis in an Apostolic Penitentiary published in June 2019 (see screencaps below).

Note that the priest acts in persona Christi capitis during the Sacrament of Confession — ‘in the very person of Christ the head.’

To be clear, ‘The priest, in fact, becomes aware of the sins of the penitent “ non ut homo, sed ut Deus — not as man, but as God”, [7] to such an extent that he simply “does not know” what he was told during confession, because he did not listen to him as a man but, precisely, in the name of God.’

Thus:

So, has this “Catholic” governor of Washington been excommunicated yet by his Bishop?

If not, why not?

Some have asked if the courts will strike this down as unconstitutional, too. (I’ve not looked into that aspect of it.)

This is yet another attack upon the Catholic Church by the evil forces (do you know who they are?) that hold our non-representative governments in their vise grip.

May the Catholic priests in the increasingly lunatic state of Washington absolutely protect the seal of the Confessional as they are directed to do so by the Church’s canon law.

There is a reason for that Seal — so that the penitent [apologies for erroneous word used earlier - TL] will not be afraid to tell the priest any sins he has committed, no matter how egregious or shameful.

Can. 1386 in the PENAL SANCTIONS OF THE CHURCH, BOOK VI, states thus as the punishment for priest who breaks the Seal of Confession:

As might be obvious by now, the Catholic Church takes this Seal very, very seriously.

And, on more practical level — how does the state of Washington plan to enforce this preposterous new law, anyway?

It will only keep those whose alleged crimes the law is supposedly intended for well away from Confession; or they will choose not to confess those very sins.

The imbecility of “thinking” behind this new law is mind-boggling.

Merely reflects the abysmal state of the world, of politicians, lawmakers, and of so many so-called “Catholics,” in the Year of Our Lord, 2025.

May God have mercy on us all.

Because we need it now like never before.

