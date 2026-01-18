That “demise” cannot happen soon enough.

I do hope, though, that it does take place at last within Dr Karmi’s lifetime, and (hoping against hope) that no more Palestinians are harmed or killed before then.

But, reality objects, for the moment.

Dr Karmi presents her views on the most likely sequence of events as regards the future of Palestine and “israel”.

How can anyone reasonably expect an oppressed innocent people to live together in one democratically run state with a violent and murderous group that has been treating them so atrociously?

(I’ve heard this exact same sentiment from the young Palestinian, Ahed Tamimi, who said, “Who said that we want peace with the occupiers? I[‘ve] reached a point where I cannot live in peace with my occupiers.”)

As Dr Karmi suggests, too, the mere thought of this “coexistence” is “anathema” to the latter group, who find the Palestinians so beneath them and subhuman. These jewish supremacists will most likely choose to leave such a place than ever contemplate such a situation.

I’ve yet to get her other books, including the one mentioned in this podcast (One State: The Only Democratic Future for Palestine-Israel, 2023). Am presently in the middle of her latest, Murjana, and may post a review of that novel in future.

