Who in his right mind can disagree with this?

Why the World Must REJECT Zionism | Dr Ghada Karmi

Also read Dr Karmi’s latest essay, which is related to the content in this interview:

I now feel a need to read a book or two of hers!

The latest one (Murjana) tells of a tale set in Baghdad as capital of the Muslim empire in the mid-9th century and sounds intriguing (it’s mentioned at the end). (Interesting that Simon & Schuster is the US publisher.)

After listening to this discussion about the book, am set to get a copy now.

I find that Dr Karmi is so brilliant, and also wisely measured in her ideas and words. She has given deep and long thought to major concepts, and eschews the reckless demagoguery of those who might use this were they in her place. Really appreciate her maturity and levelheadedness, especially in a time when sensationalism and emotion-driven commentary guaranteed only to rile up the disorganized masses has become the norm. What passes for public discourse is filled with many tales full of sound and fury, told by all kinds of idiot, ultimately signifying nothing, as what will really change?

Understandable reasons for her use of English in her writings and talks (same would apply to me, thus it resonates), but she utilizes this potential “weakness” in service to a greater cause.

Lend an ear to Dr Karmi and host, below!

Why did she write the book, and what is it about?

Murjana; A Novel for the Ages - Conversation with Palestinian Author Ghada Karmi | The London Circle

