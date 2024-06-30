Please listen to the whole interview, including the Q&A at the end.

While it’s not a comprehensive and detailed discussion on the topics (the basic information about all these is presumed knowledge for Dr Rowen’s viewers), this could be the most helpful introduction to the general subject matter if you are new to it and curious about these other treatment modalities that are slowly gaining visibility and access. (But fear not, anti-alternative treatment and under-informed allopaths — these therapies continue to be denigrated and dismissed as “not beneficial” or “quackery” by the “official health agencies”.)

Learning about these can benefit you, your friends and family who desire to heal chronic ailments and conditions without resorting to those commonly prescribed pharmaceuticals and surgeries promoted all around us by the Pharma-funded mainstream media and medical institutions. (But, of course, your medical insurance policies do not cover these “alternative” thingies. Guess why not.)

Dr Rowen’s frankness here, almost demanding proofs and facts for the claims, can only be for the good. Both doctors present the benefits of these interventions but steer clear of advertising shyster mode.

Both have had a background in standard allopathic medicine, too — so they are fully cognizant of how things really work (or don’t) on “the other side.”

There are very few people out there like Drs Rowen and Kessler who can discuss with such candor and clarity these medical conditions vis-a-vis these non-allopathic devices and therapies.

(It’s an appalling mindset that has been instilled in people who carry “health insurance” today: many willingly take said interventions, even if unneeded or harmful, only because “insurance covers it” — such as the now-commonplace mutilating operations under the monicker of “bariatric surgery.” This procedure permanently removes perfectly functioning, benign tissues from the stomach as a way for morbidly obese people (there’s a clinical definition for that) to lose weight. (One institution, for instance, might have between half a dozen to a dozen such surgeries done routinely per week. Per week! Just think about that.)

After listening to the video, please share with everyone whom you care about, who might be interested and may need help to improve or maintain their health without going the conventional route — especially those who took the toxic, injurious genetic jabs. (They were, in fact, called “gene therapy” by Pfizer in its application papers for its BioNTech shot submitted to the SEC — look it up).

#11 Dr John Kressler on Novel Medical Devices

with Dr Robert J Rowen

By the way, that book by Dr Rowen on the financial system, mentioned by Dr Kessler in the interview, can be read for free here:

(CLICK ON LINK OR IMAGE TO ACCESS THE BOOK ONLINE)

https://archive.org/details/theyownitallincl0000macd

It’s also available for purchase at various stores, if you want a hard copy for yourself. Please do an internet search using relevant terms (“They Own It All (Including You!) - Rowen” or something similar) as I don’t wish to embed a link to Amazon here if I don’t have to. Yes, it’s a small, perhaps insignificant gesture — but it’s an imperfect fight we wage here against them giants, I know.

CODA:

We personally avail of many of these therapeutic modalities ourselves and have shared these treatments with friends and patients alike. A few are “awake,” aware of, and open to these alternative treatments. Most, if not all, have experienced true and lasting healing from these therapeutics. In sad contrast, the vast majority of our medical peers continue to sleepwalk in their illusory allopathic world of medicine and pediatrics that, to me, brings more harm than benefit to patients (and loads of $$$ to some docs and Big Phrma). [Notable exceptions: orthopedics and surgery for broken bones, and emergent acute medical/surgical conditions.]

But it’s well-nigh impossible — save for their sudden humility of mind and heart, and the grace of God — to persuade deeply indoctrinated medical colleagues of the real and long-lasting benefits of these modalities, with their scant evidence of harm or toxicity with proper use.

Lots of thanks are due to Dr. Rowen and a personal acquaintance (a naturopath) for introducing some of these things to us years ago. More information on them has been gathered from our supplementary research online.

And, just in case the actual YouTube video gets deleted for its “subversive” subject matter, I’ve saved a personal copy on my laptop that I can easily upload here, if need be. Please do let me know if the original video is no longer up.)

Leave a comment