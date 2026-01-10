Another excellent video from Truthstream Media that presents the screen- and AI-driven world we are living in now.

On a par with their other exemplary film, The Minds of Men (2018). (I don’t mind admitting I was one of those who helped financially in the making of that other groundbreaking, MUST-SEE, 3.5-hour docufilm that won a slew of awards, but not in the usual places).

PLEASE WATCH & SHARE WIDELY!

2025: Living in a Dream World | Time Capsule Film

Leave a comment