At the tender age of fifteen (some online sources say, ‘sixteen’), Jane Austen of Pride and Prejudice etc. fame) set upon writing her own version of the history of England.

And, oh, dear reader, we should all be so glad that she did, for today we can enjoy her delightful parody of the history of the Lancastrians and the Yorkists, the Stuarts and the Tudors.

Witness the simultaneously self-important and self-mocking title page of the work:

THE HISTORY OF ENGLAND

From the Reign of Henry the 4th to the Death of Charles the 1st

By a partial, prejudiced, & ignorant Historian

—————————

To Miss Austen, eldest daughter of the Revd. George Austen,

this Work is inscribed with all due respect by

The Author

N.B. There will be very few Dates in this History

And thus, the tone of the book is set.

Jane was inspired by Oliver Goldsmith's gravely serious, 4-volume History of England, a set of books that was required reading for every English child at the time [pic here.]. Yes, Jane's version might be chock-full of inaccuracies, illogicalities and personal biases, but all are delivered with wickedly delicious, irreverent humour.

Already her sharp wit and keen eye are in much evidence in this brief work of juvenilia. Read, for instance, what the young historian has to say about Edward the 4th:

This Monarch was famous only for his Beauty & his Courage. His Wife was Elizabeth Woodville, a Widow, who, poor Woman! was afterwards confined in a Convent by that Monster of Iniquity & Avarice Henry the 7th. One of Edward's Mistresses was Jane Shore, who has had a play written about her, but it is a tragedy & therefore not worth reading. Having performed all these noble actions, his Majesty died, & was succeeded by his son.

And there's more that runs in a related vein about other similarly worthy royal personages. A lovely facsimile of Jane's own notebook (from Volume the Second) with its elegant script in ink and hilarious little portraits done by Jane's sister, Cassandra (to whom she dedicates the work), takes up most of the book's scant sixty pages. Cassandra depicts these unfortunate monarchs as ordinary citizens from the late 18th century, with quite a few looking decidedly ruffian in character and dress. Consider her unique rendition of Good Queen Bess – why, I've never seen anything like it in any historical portrait before!

Of surprising note, Jane at one point confesses to a 'partial[ity] to the roman catholic [sic] religion' and later states that her sole purpose in writing History was to prove once and for all, the innocence of that unfairly maligned (and unjustly beheaded) Queen of Scotland, Elizabeth's cousin, Mary. As a current ‘fan’ of the devout Catholic queen, Mary I of Scotland (but only years after my reversion to the Faith), I now find this to be an added boon, too!

Writer A. S. Byatt enlightens us on Jane Austen, the young writer, in the excellent Introduction, and Deirdre Le Faye provides notes on the text and the printed transcript. The elegant yet playful dust jacket (on the edition I bought) has a cream-colored background, with neat letters in type and script, and the border artwork along the spine is a tapestry of brown leaves with a lazily twisted lavender ribbon as accent on the front.

While this amusing little book would make a fine gift for a teenage daughter, niece or granddaughter (who might just feel inspired to write something of a similar nature on reading it), Jane's History will surely delight just about anyone of any age who has a functioning funny bone.

Notes:

My only complaint about Jane Austen's History remains impossible to address: the book is too short, and leaves you craving for more! (Anyone care to write the sequel? On second thought… !)

I confess to a shameful ignorance of much of England's history outside of what I’ve gleaned from those British productions on Masterpiece Theatre and the movies, but I still enjoyed this little book Very, Very Much despite that deficiency. You need not be a history major to find much to please you here.

Another embarrassing admission: I have read few of Austen’s classic works outside of Pride & Prejudice, and Sense & Sensibility (many moons ago) and again have relied on the cinema for expanding my “literary education.”

A note of caution: When perusing this volume in public, be ready to elicit stares from people around you since odd outbursts of hearty laughter are a common side effect.

Book Details

(specific to my copy from some two decades ago):

Hardcover, 60 pages.

Published in 1993 by Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

While the actual physical book (a slim volume) is a little treasure to be housed in one’s library, one can also take a sneak preview of the original handwritten notebook and illustrations online:

Jane Austen's The History of England

At The British Library.

Audio Readings

I rather like this particular professional audio reading of the book for radio, by Penelope Dellaporta:

.

Another audio reading can be enjoyed below:

Whichever edition or medium you choose, this work is guaranteed to bring much mirth and laughter to all (save for the most incorrigible scolds who are sadly missing even the least remnant of a funny bone)!

