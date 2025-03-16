Hers is a vocal that is soothing, healing, and with heart and soul — and good taste. Elements that are sorely missing from so much that saturates our world, especially that one we see through the mad, mad, mad mainstream media today.

I’ve posted about the amazingly gifted young American singer-musician, Tori Holub, in this space before (one example here).

However, if this is your first time to hear of her, well, be ready for a wonderful musical treat that will do wonders for your mood as you explore the videos of Tori, blessed with musical gifts and who seems a kindly soul.

As for the solid Tori Holub fans already out there, there’s this:

Listen to Tori’s message to all:

Tori is about to embark on a limited cross-country US tour that starts in California on the 23rd of March (that’s next weekend, guys).

It will serve as her formal introduction to the general public beyond the confines of YouTube and TikTok, via the (ahem!):

If interested, you can score your tickets via the website above!

A recent (January 2025) interview with Lee Richey, who first chatted with Tori about a year ago:

TORI HOLUB - Catching up after one year, with Lee Richey

Her soaring popularity on social media was mainly due to her gift as Karen Carpenter’s (of The Carpenters) near-identical vocal twin (a huge classic here, with the help of many friends); yet Tori shows that she can also win over the fans of Olivia Newton-John (here with the help of a music producer friend; and a sadly truncated short here).

In this video, she does a fine take on a Joni Mitchell song (with guitarist-friend JJ Sivak).

Here, she tackles an Eric Clapton original with aplomb (JJ is on guitar).

Here’s her homemade multitrack recording recreating the distinctive vocal layering and harmonies of the Carpenters: Short 1, Short 2.

In this spine-tingling short, we get a partial reproduction of the Carpenters’ Only Yesterday.

This is a most recent one featuring Tori on acoustic guitar, too: a Joan Baez original, Diamonds & Rust (a first hearing for me, and it is, of course, stunningly good; only wish it were complete).

With her classy performances, she does due honor to the greatest hits of many big names in pop, even country, music from the Sixties through the Nineties.

And if this small sample whets your interest, feel free to explore her YT channel for more.

Time and schedule constraints keep me from catching her live this time around. So, here’s wishing all the best to a wonderful young singer who’s about to “conquer the world,” with the help of rock musician-producer, Todd Rundgren, the biggest name in this touring production, and the timeless classics by the finest pop music writer of the last century (and this one?), Burt Bacharach.

Tori is outrageously talented in the voice, instrumental, even mixing, departments. Besides her sweet and down-to-earth personality, she is an “old soul” who sings with such ease, and a rare depth of feeling that never resorts to cheap sentimentality.

I only pray that God’s grace be with her always in this fresh chapter in her professional life. We all know by now that the music industry is rife with wolves and the worst kinds of evil that can destroy and devour an unprotected pure soul like hers.

So, go forth with God, Tori! 🙏🏼

