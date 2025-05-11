https://x.com/espaabolafan/status/1920839275685249082

Official portrait, with signature of Pope Leo XIV.

Note that he is continuing Church tradition in his vestments and signature, which Francis had dispensed with.

Love the official signature — one of a proper Pope:

The official papal coat of arms with episcopal motto:

*Pray for the Pope!* 🙏🏼 🕯️ 🕊️ 🇻🇦

CODA.

Meanwhile, some new Renaissance era art has just dropped…

