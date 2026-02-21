Yes, the Death Threats *are* Real.|| Yay for Brave, "Unsilent" Catholics.

… I would rather lose Miss USA than lie. I’m not a liar, and my faith means more to me than any crown, or access to the President, or any position. I would rather die than be forced to deny my faith. That’s the truth. My kids understand, and, you know, they’re scared. I’ll be honest, it’s a scary time for us. It really is. There’s people that want to take me out simply because I’m a Catholic, and I stand for what is right, true, and good, and beautiful. I stand for life for all life. … [ emphasis added ]

Quotes from INTERVIEW ABOVE of Carrie Prejean Boller, Catholic Hero of the Hour, with John Henry Westen of Life Site News .

Like many a newly minted Catholic (she’s not even a ‘year old’!) who converted as an adult, Carrie Prejean Boller understands the Catholic faith much more deeply than a lot of cradle Catholics do.

Just before entering the Church at Easter last year, she had begun asking deep, vital, uncomfortable questions about her own Protestantic faith. This was surely a gift of grace from the Holy Spirit. This questioning would lead her to explore the writings of the early Church fathers and a deep dive into the teachings of the Catholic Church through her Deposit of Faith and with the help of other Catholic apologist-theologian-converts from Protestantism like Scott Hahn (who said this about zionism vis-a-vis Catholicism — even if it’s a bit weaker in tone than what I would prefer).

On fire for the Faith.

And she has been on fire for her faith ever since.

I know exactly that excitement she feels right now. That ‘high’ you have when you finally discover something that answers all your deep-seated questions so marvelously and elegantly — and most of all, logically and rationally. And constantly asking why no one ever told one about these truths!

Contrary to common misconception and propaganda, Faith and Reason actually form the bases for Catholic teaching and belief.

While wandering in the spiritual wilderness of wicked New Ageism and dabbling in this-n-that in search of eternal truths, I myself was a victim of these tropes, and swallowed whole these lies about Catholicism. I now recognize my whole mindset then as having been molded by a heavily Jewish-influenced atheistic culture and philosophy.

This anti-Catholicism recalls what Venerable Fulton J Sheen (1895 - 1979) said many decades back about the general view of the Church among her less knowledgeable critics:

There are not over a hundred people in the United States who hate the Catholic Church. There are millions, however, who hate what they wrongly believe to be the Catholic Church — which is, of course, quite a different thing. These millions can hardly be blamed for hating Catholics because Catholics “adore statues”; because they “put the Blessed Mother on the same level with God”; because they say “indulgence is a permission to commit sin”; because the Pope “is a Fascist”; because the “Church is the defender of Capitalism.” If the Church taught or believed any one of these things it should be hated, but the fact is that the Church does not believe nor teach any one of them. It follows then that the hatred of the millions is directed against error and not against truth. As a matter of fact, if we Catholics believed all of the untruths and lies which were said against the Church, we probably would hate the Church a thousand times more than they do. If I were not a Catholic, and were looking for the true Church in the world today, I would look for the one Church which did not get along well with the world; in other words, I would look for the Church which the world hates. My reason for doing this would be, that if Christ is in any one of the churches of the world today, He must still be hated as He was when He was on earth in the flesh.

What I find amazing is that these words by Venerable Bishop Sheen still ring true today (even more so, actually), 85 years after he wrote this in a Preface to this amazing set of books. (The 3-volume set of books first published in 1940 compile answers to virtually every question about the teachings of the Catholic faith. Using the socratic method, it gives answers not unlike a pared-down Catechism, without all the modernist questions tossed in in more recent updates. Here’s a more handy online version for all to read.)

Pressure put on her behind the scenes for months — what prompted it?

Contrary to popular impression, her tussle with the zionists and zionist-allies on the Commission on Religious Liberty did not just start last week, either. Listen to her speak to efforts to remove her from the panel as far back as August last year. Why? Because she was then posting on social media about her absolute horror at the industrial-scale atrocities and devastation in Gaza perpetrated by the “israelis” and the idf against an innocent Palestinian people.

She’s absolutely right that few Christians and Catholics on social media were freely expressing their opposition to all this. There was a silent, self-imposed censorship. And, if they did speak to the topic, they limited their concern solely to the small community of Christians or Catholics in Gaza.

What makes Carrie stand out from the vast majority of other high-profile Catholics was her unequivocal stance on behalf of all people in Gaza regardless of religion — which is the genuine stance that a truly pro-life person would and should take. That’s why the pressure put upon her behind the scenes to shut up really riled her.

No Catholic should support zionism.

And she’s also correct about true Catholics being against zionism and the false religious basis for “israel”’as biblical “chosenites” favored by God.

Read more:

Death threats, etc.

Well, soon after her outspoken challenge to the openly zionist members of the panel last week, she and her family began getting death threats, harassing calls and warnings. The danger would became so palpable, it prompted her to post this on Twitter several days back:

It isn’t a hysterical reaction, really, considering she’s now got a huge target on her back for the chosenites.

An old hand at the warrior stuff.

Such battles for her are not new; they date back to 2009, when she was just age 21 and a Miss USA beauty contest finalist. Already then, despite her knowing it would cost her that very thing she’d worked hard for and aspired to for a long time, she did choose to speak on her faith-based belief about the true nature of marriage. Ultimately, she did the right thing to not yield to the power of the diabolical cabal even then.

That was her first test of truth.

John Henry Westen of LifeSite News is so right when he tells Carrie,

. . . the Lord has moved you to center stage — twice in your life now. And it’s only because others are unwilling. And when Our Lord finds a willing soul, he takes that soul. And He’s moved in your life so powerfully, it’s amazing.

(My only reservation here is Carrie’s continued confidence in trump to “do the right thing”. Alas, he has now shown himself to be unreliable in holding true to his word, or possessing a genuine moral compass. Yet, she hopes that her positive long-term friendship with trump helps her cause. That speaks more to Carrie’s strong loyalty to friends. It seems, though, that she’s begun to wake up to the fact that her friend in the White House is no longer the man she thought he was back in the day — as so many of us who did vote for him feel, too.)

And how has this incident played out in the larger arena?

For one thing, it likely helped swing the spotlight over to Josephine Guilbeau, a fellow Catholic, a 17-year army veteran, and a former military intelligence officer who spoke out yet again on Ash Wednesday itself. This time, it was about the potential loss of speech rights if a certain “antisemitism” bill (SB 87) were to pass at the Ohio Senate.

Once more, zionism rears its hideous head, and Guilbeau is unafraid to call it out for what it is.

Here she was, last September at a foreign affairs hearing in DC, calling out the Congress for their immoral support for the Gaza genocide. She was in good company then, too: there was fellow veteran, former Green Beret and whistleblower, Lt Col Anthony Aguilar, with her.

Guilbeau cries out in a desperate appeal to morality and reason, “You’re complicit in a genocide of the Palestinian people!”

(May just post more about Guilbeau in a future article.)

It has been a great good to see more and more people speaking out on the Gaza genocide, and getting loads more public exposure for it. To be sure, their strong words have been boosted by Carrie’s direct confrontation with the ziojews at the “Religious Liberty” hearing. She has been putting her high profile to excellent use: speaking truth in defiance of these satanic powers that hold our government in a vise grip.

Speaking truth to power has rarely been so transparent and bold.

For those wont to do so:

Pray for courage and protection for all these bold truth-tellers whose lives and loved ones are in genuine danger from the demonic forces that control the levers of power.

Pray for the conversion of so many stony hearts to hearts of flesh, and for the conversion of the Jews to the One True Faith.

