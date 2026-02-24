An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fr. Paul Nicholson's avatar
Fr. Paul Nicholson
5h

What a marvellous time to be alive!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AnObserver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture