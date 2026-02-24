That’s quite the headline there.

This story is not going quietly into that good night. It is here to stay — as it should.

And now, after the supremacists themselves confirmed our long-held suspicions of J control of many power nodes at that Religious Liberty Commission hearing, we are being called “antiseptic” or some-such.

Not that it really matters to anyone at this point: that word has lost its power to intimidate anymore, thanks to rampant overuse by the Js.

As the brilliant E M Jones said recently,

“It’s the emergence of a new world — announced by that hearing in Washington DC. … What we see [at the hearing] is the end of the world as we know it here. … and this lady showed up and blew up the entire Commission. … that paradigm [that got blown up] is known as ‘religious freedom’ understood as 'jewish supremacy over our country.”

Carrie Prejean Boller has done something historic. By her fearless and direct challenge to the ziojews on the Commission to state exactly what their definition of “antisemitism” was as regards her being a Catholic, she has exposed through their very own words the unspoken fact of jewish wishful dominion over the non-jews (who are spoken of among themselves as the goyim, as Jeff Epstein so casually referred to the non-jewish whom he said exist only to serve them, the “non-Irish”.

The “Ambassador.”

And as for “israel”’s true plans for Middle East domination, that other bit was handily addressed by the American “israeli” representative to the US who pretends to be the US Ambassador to “israel.” Mike Huckabee singlehandedly created that diplomacy disaster during his interview with Tucker Carlson. (No, I’ve only heard snippets, and not sure I want to hear the whole thing spoken by a … whatever the heck Huck is.)

Quo vadis now, America?

With an ill-advised invasion of Iran appearing to loom on the horizon, what’s next?

Cooler, rational, grown-up, non-neocon heads need to prevail, and advise the zio-occupied potus to do the right thing — for once.

