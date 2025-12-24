A beautiful reminder of what Christmas really means!

Let us unite in prayer with our Catholic and other Christian brothers & sisters all over the world in celebrating the Nativity of Christ!

🙏🏼 One of the central pillars of Catholic belief:

“… Qui propter nos homines et propter nostram salutem descendit de caelis.

Et incarnatus est de Spiritu Sancto

ex Maria Virgine, et homo factus est. …”

“… For us men and for our salvation

he came down from heaven,

and by the Holy Spirit was incarnate of the Virgin Mary,

and became man. …”

(from the Nicene Creed)

🎄 HERE’S WISHING EACH AND EVERY ONE OF MY KIND AND GENTLE READERS A VERY MERRY ✝️ 🕊️CHRISTMAS ✨ !

“Adeste Fideles” (O Come, All Ye Faithful) - Christian Christmas Carol [LATIN LYRICS]

🌟 May the miracle of Christ’s birth bring hope to your heart.

Christmas reminds us that God’s love is always near, even in our darkest moments.



May you experience His peace and joy in every moment, and may your life be filled with the warmth of His presence today and always. 🙏🏼

* THIS IS DIFFERENT - AND SOOOO BEAUTIFUL AND CELESTIAL! LISTEN TO IT ON YT! *

(A 14th century Latin Christmas Hymn with a slightly modern twist.)

Puer Natus In Bethlehem (A Child Is Born In Bethlehem) - Medieval Latin Christmas Carol

🕊️ 🕊️ 🕊️ 🕊️ 🕊️

✝️ ⛪ 🇻🇦 🐑 🎄

