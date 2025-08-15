I cannot imagine how hard it was for someone like her to take this path towards truth—at odds with her own family, and all of Israeli society and government!

The movie referred to: TANTURA (2022)

CLICK ON SCREENCAP TO VIEW.

Description: When Israeli graduate student Teddy Katz meticulously documented a massacre of Palestinian civilians surrounding Israel's independence, he was initially celebrated for his groundbreaking work. But soon, he was stripped of his degrees and was publicly shamed as a fraudulent traitor. Decades later, incendiary new evidence emerges to corroborate Teddy's initial findings, not just vindicating him, but raising profound questions about how Israelis — and we all — deal with the darker chapters of history.

https://archive.org/details/tantura_2022

Leave a comment