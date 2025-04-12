Would you say triangle or square?

In common parlance, this is known as “gaslighting”.

Gaslighting is an insidious form of manipulation and psychological control. Victims of gaslighting are deliberately and systematically fed false information that leads them to question what they know to be true, often about themselves. They may end up doubting their memory, their perception, and even their sanity. Over time, a gaslighter’s manipulations can grow more complex and potent, making it increasingly difficult for the victim to see the truth. Source .

The influence of social pressure on an individual to make him agree with the group’s clearly incorrect view was studied by Solomon Asch. Such experiments are depicted in the video below.

To be sure, the See Eye Ay has been behind all these psychological studies exploring ways to control people’s minds (through, for one, its infamous MKUltra program). They learned how to manipulate the unwitting masses into questioning their own judgment and perception of reality, and are pressured to agree with the blatant falsehoods expressed by the majority.

In our age, that “group”’s role is fulfilled by mainstream and social media. Hence, the increasing control exerted over these outlets by the powers-that-shouldn’t-be.

“COVID”

We all saw this play out with stupefying reality and alarm during the years of “COVID” and the “COVID” jabs. This grand social experiment was deployed worldwide and succeeded only too well, with the complicity of the highly controlled media and a few, well-placed “experts”.

“Common sense” was shown once more to be exceedingly uncommon.

Alas, based on their responses to this mass gaslighting experiment, most people fell within that large, middle bump of the bell curve.

This reminds us once more why common sense, knowing the actual truth and sticking to it despite massive social pressure to deny it remains so critically important. With “COVID,” it can literally mean one’s health or sickness, life or death.

And remember:

Are we mere automatons without minds or souls?

Or, do we live our lives honoring that vital life force — that soul that God breathed into us from the moment of our conception?

Are living things, or no, when it really matters?

“A dead thing can go with the stream, but only a living thing can go against it.”

