World War II in the Philippines: At Last, the Filipino Perspective.

Big thanks to World War II historian Paul Woodadge for having several shows that focus on the Philippine theater of war on his YouTube channel. He has had some deeply knowledgeable Filipino historians on to tell us about the arduous fight against the Japanese from the Filipino perspective.

In these two videos posted here, Ricardo Jose is the guest historian.

SHOW HOST: Paul Woodadge , WW2TV Channel

(UK-based channel)

Historian, Professor Emeritus, University of the Philippines

PART 1: [VIDEO POSTED ABOVE]

Streamed live on Aug 1, 2023

The Filipino Defenders! December 1941-May 1942

With Ricardo Jose

Part of Philippines week on WW2TV

• Philippines Week



In this show we look at how the Philippines developed its defence strategy in the 1930s and how it prepared for and responded to the Japanese invasion. Featuring many rare photos and the expert insight of our guest historian.



Ricardo T. Jose was a Professor at the Department of History, University of the Philippines Diliman. He is the country’s foremost scholar on the Second World War in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific. He specializes in military and diplomatic history, with focus on the Japanese occupation of the Philippines.



The Philippine Army, 1935-1942 by Ricardo Trota Jose

US https://www.amazon.com/Philippine-Arm...

Part 2:

Streamed live on Jan 21, 2025

The Philippines at 1944-1945 - Filipino experiences in the battlefield

The Philippines at 1944-1945 - Filipino experiences in the battlefield

With Ricardo Jose

Part of our on-going Pacific series on WW2TV

• The Pacific

Also part of our Philippines series • Philippines Week



After US and Filipino forces surrendered to the Japanese in 1941 and 1942, the people across the Islands endured a difficult occupation. By 1944 however, the prospect of salvation and liberation was becoming real. By September, MacArthur’s task force and Allied bombers were edging closer across the vast ocean, and ground Resistance across the Philippines was getting stronger - aided by arms drops. In this show, Ricardo Jose joins us to talk about this pivotal era from the point of view of the Filipino people.



Ricardo T. Jose was a Professor at the Department of History, University of the Philippines Diliman. He is the country’s foremost scholar on the Second World War in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific. He specializes in military and diplomatic history, with focus on the Japanese occupation of the Philippines.



The Philippine Army, 1935-1942 by Ricardo Trota Jose

US https://www.amazon.com/Philippine-Arm...



Ricardo’s previous show on WW2TV

The Filipino Defenders! December 1941-May 1942

https://youtube.com/live/AsM49tDX3UE

In the Philippine World War II landscape, just a few things stand out for most people who were not there, to wit: Gen. Douglas MacArthur and his famous promise to the Filipinos, “I shall return;” the Bataan Death March; the Leyte Landing; and rarely, the brutal Battle of Manila in the War’s final days.

But what was this devastating war like as seen through Filipino eyes? A topic hardly touched on in articles, books, magazines, and movies about these historic events. And that might just be changing now.

Through extensive documentation, sharing little-known facts and stories, as well as new insights from Filipino historian Ricardo Jose, we learn here of the Filipinos’ courage, creativity and dedication in resisting the enemy during the harsh years of Occupation (1942-45) as well as in actual combat, with barely trained and sparingly equipped military and paramilitary personnel who remained nevertheless unfazed in their mission to defeat the enemy.

Besides the formal military forces, there were the guerrilla groups and some non-combatant heroes whom we get to meet briefly, too. (The latter might be familiar to locals through streets that bear their names, but their personal feats of valor or inventiveness are unknown to most Filipinos today.)

Many heroic deeds were undertaken despite logistical shortfalls. From the talks above, it seems that a lack of modern weaponry and military equipment was the rule, with much of it even of World War I vintage.

Was this situation merely a result of the Pacific theater of war taking a distant backseat to the European one? Or were other complex factors, still untold, at play?

That the Japanese invaders caught the Philippine defenses in such an unready state is due mostly to the unfortunate timing of the outbreak of the war, as explained in the first video. Given that abbreviated span of time between the 1935 transitional “Philippine Commonwealth” and the war’s start in 1942, there was scant hope of forming a proper air force or navy in the islands, too.

In the aftermath of war, thanks, perhaps, to post-war exhaustion, with so many having lost kith and kin, seen and survived unspeakable atrocities, had their houses, property and lands burned or destroyed by extensive bombings and artillery fire, and coffers depleted, most Filipinos may have preferred not to talk of those horrors. Would be wiser to spend time and energy on just getting back to normal life as soon as possible, physical and psychological traumas notwithstanding.

So much in the talks of Jose above is new to me. Thanks to thorough research work by him and a few fellow historians today, the Filipino viewpoint is finally being seen and heard. Jose was fortunate to have met and interviewed some survivors and veterans of those years before they passed on.

With the Japanese Occupation of the Philippines, yet another foreign power would take control of the multi-island nation. This bitter phase would last for just three years, but those were a very long few years to those who lived through them.

While regionalism threatened to divide even then (and still does, to a limited extent, today) in a country comprised of more than 7,000 separate islands and over a hundred distinct languages, the nation did unite against the common enemy. Courage rose to the fore in many ways when the Filipinos’ own freedom was at stake.

(The unique history and national psychology of Filipinos vis-a-vis the American “frenemies” is a topic best left for another day.)

Through it all, the typical national character remains an optimistic and merry one, with that easy adaptability and communal bayanihan spirit kicking in when needed.

These have likely helped Filipinos endure, and weather the grand and petty vagaries of war and peacetime, through these many years, decades, and centuries.

The country may present a confusing portrait to outsiders unfamiliar with our checkered history under different flags and cultures, but that’s just the way things have turned out for the inhabitants of these Philippine Islands. There are undeniable problems galore that persist today, but the people are akin to survivors just making the best of things, despite it all.

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