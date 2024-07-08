Just a bit of silliness showcasing the guest violinist’s astonishing virtuosic talent and skill, store of knowledge and memory, to bring a little lightness to your Monday!

Enjoy!!!

(Is this exercise funny only to music nerds? I don’t think so!)

American violinist Hilary Hahn went to the Curtis Institute, an even more exclusive music school than Juilliard, I heard.

By the way, that inside joke about the “slogan” on Eddy’s shirt, “If you can play it slowly, you can play it quickly,” originates in this video from several years back.

TwoSet hilariously make royal mincemeat of this fellow, exposing his real agenda in the process.

Glad to have discovered this highly skilled, well-informed, intelligent musical duo at last.

Yes, their videos are addicting.

(And make for a nice refuge from the sordid, ugly, evil mess we live in today.

Oops, sorry to break the spell there.)

