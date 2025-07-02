https://x.com/LauraAboli_X/status/1940365110112838054

Warriors needs to rest and recharge every now and then for what is ultimately a spiritual battle against the forces of evil that are dancing today.

Prayers said sincerely and regularly are part and parcel of our weapons, too — prayers not just for everyone else, but for ourselves, too: that we continue to have the courage and energy to keep at it.

The daily rosary is a most effective tool. 📿🙏🏼

→ Catholics! (But not just us!) Our Blessed Mother has been exhorting us to pray this in so many of her apparitions in the 20th century! Let’s do it!

🙏🏼🕊️✝️❤️‍🔥​†​

