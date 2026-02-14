The author, Jason Jones, is a fellow Catholic who has actually been to Gaza and worked with the charitable groups helping the besieged innocent Palestinians in that land cruelly devastated by the “israelis”.

Per his own page,

Jason Jones is a film producer, author, and human rights activist. He leads global efforts—through film, aid, and advocacy — to protect the vulnerable, from the unborn to the persecuted in war zones, as featured on The Jason Jones Show.

This crisply written essay calls out those who have been wanting to “cancel” Carrie Prejean Boller ever since she took a bold stance in the name of her Catholic faith against the modern scourge of zionism at the hearing held earlier this week by the Religious Liberty Commission.

Glad to see that Jason did not flinch in directly naming all those high-profile “influencers” and orgs who might call themselves “Catholic” but fully shamed themselves by eagerly joining the zionist-led, anti-Boll lynch mob, too.

[ EXCERPT ]

Woke Zionism vs. Religious Freedom The fury unleashed against Prejean Boller online after the hearing – and the first-ever removal of a religious liberty commissioner that it precipitated – were even more telling. In fact, Prejean Boller showed all of us this week that there is an obvious cumbrance to religious freedom that has made itself right at home in what ought to be the last place it should ever be found: a Religious Liberty Commission established to advise the White House on threats to religious freedom. She confronted a nasty ideological cult and forced it to reveal itself. And what it revealed about itself should alarm all of us: that it operates with all the methods that we associate with the infamous behavior of the “woke” mob:

Might this kerfuffle involving Catholic Boller and the arrogant zio-jews on this Commission be a watershed moment for American Catholics, at last?

That, finally, Catholics are forced to confront the truth about the ziojews for the latter’s odious supremacist views towards all the goyim, with especial unbridled contempt for their unspoken sworn enemy, the Catholics. They’ve only been trying to subvert the Church for at least a century through infiltration and internal subversion, since their frontal attacks against her have mostly failed. One thing they succeeded in was the jiu-jitsu in getting abortion legalized, whose only foes were the Catholics, but the latter did not see the legal and cultural coup here engineered by the jews.

Thank goodness that Carrie Prejean Boller is not a mealy-mouthed, weak-willed Catholic who wilts in the presence of the clearly domineering ziojews — oh, to the contrary. She went on the offensive to draw out the full truth for all the world to see their abominable attitude towards all those who do not belong to their tribe, and who fail to offer unstinting support to that satanic little ethnostate.

Interesting timing, too, as this incident juxtaposes with the recent revelations in the execrable “Epstein files” that include the (supposedly) deceased Epstein unabashedly stating in an email,

“Goyim were born only to serve us, without that, they have no place in the world, only to serve the people of Israel.”

Best that everyone among the non-“non-Irish” (as Donald Jeffries refers to them) know exactly how the worst members of this tribe (or is this a majority opinion?) regard the rest of us, the Gentiles.

If we are to love our enemies, and if we would like to help put a stop to the cancerous effects being deployed upon the world by this tribe, then the best recourse for Catholics now is to pray for the conversion of jews to the One True Faith and to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. (And that they also truly leave their jewish thinking habits and beliefs behind when they do so. Otherwise, their retention can become a source of theological problems, as exemplified by the case of this nun, a convert from Judaism.)

The Good Friday Prayer for the Jews

Let us pray, and also for the Jews: May our God and Lord enlighten their hearts, so that they may acknowledge Jesus Christ, saviour of all men. Let us kneel… Almighty and Everlasting God, who desirest that all men be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth; mercifully grant that, as the fullness of the Gentiles enters into Thy Church, all Israel may be saved. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

