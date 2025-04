Enjoy this where you can!

Like, here — now!

Why can’t we have this kind of ethereal, authentically Catholic music at Mass?

The kind that lifts your soul and gives you a glimpse of what Heaven might be like?

The kind of Catholic music written by one of the greatest composers of sacred polyphony, Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina?

The Catholic sisters singing at the Easter Mass and the church featured in the video above can be found here: at the Queen of All Saints Academy in Brooksville, Florida.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS SCHOOL:

https://www.qasonline.org/

