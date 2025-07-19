NOTE to Subscribers: Post is a long one again (lots of screencaps), so please click through to read the whole article on Substack.

Pope Leo XIV may be a man of few words, but he seems to be more of a diplomat as well as a man of real action.

Meanwhile, this morning, despite the serious damage from the directed attack by an Israeli tank…

This was right after the attack.

If you turn up the volume, you can hear the low rumble of those incessant drones.

This is what ALL Gazans have to put up with day and night — besides everything else they are made to suffer by a demonic oppressor!

If it be your wont, please pray for all Gazans, including the parishioners, and those seeking shelter at the Holy Family Church.

For those interested in helping out with donations:

https://x.com/luxangelae/status/1946064901266436604

A FEW OF THE LINKS:

Aid to Gaza (Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem):

https://lpj.org/en/sectors/general-appeal-1

St. Porphiryos Church in Gaza:

https://orthodoxpac.org/help-the-christians-of-gaza/

"To the Church in need":

https://acnuk.org/get-involved/donate/?ps_location=ZZDON-321-UNR-WEB

