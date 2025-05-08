An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
6m

I researched this long ago. It is good to see the truth and facts coming out into the open. There is no such thing as a free lunch and no such thing as a viable organ transplant from a corpse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture