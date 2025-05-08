LISTEN TO ANESTHESIOLOGIST DR. HEIDI KLESSIG ON THE TRUTH ABOUT ORGAN DONATION.

What is this thing they insist on calling “BRAIN DEATH”? Whose definition keeps changing according to certain groups’ aims?

THE DARK SIDE OF ORGAN HARVESTING.

Even more ghoulish: This was written in 2019.

That slippery slope or the bridge between euthanasia and organ retrieval.

Wouldn’t be surprised if this is actually happening in many hospitals today.

From the Inside

Published: 23 August 2019

E. Wesley Ely

How should society respond to the increasingly long list of people waiting for organs [2] on a transplant list? You’ve no doubt heard of “black market” [3] organs in foreign countries, but are there other options that should be off the table? If you were on a transplant list, would it matter to you if the organ was obtained from a living person who died because of the donation procedure itself? What if she had volunteered?

Your thoughts on this topic have implications beyond the issue of transplantation. As the former co-director of Vanderbilt University’s lung transplant program and a practicing intensive care unit physician, I see organ donation a selfless gift to those approaching death on transplant wait lists. However, I’m wrestling with the emerging collision between the worlds of transplantation and euthanasia.

Cause of death: organ donation?

