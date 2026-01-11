“When October 7th happened — okay, it was a dramatic event — I couldn’t anticipate what would happen in those details. But I could not have ever have imagined that “israel” would have reacted in the way that it did, and has gone on reacting, … I fully expected the “israelis” to respond with violence — that’s what they normally do — and I expected that to be the case.

Never did I imagine — and I challenge anybody who says that they could’ve anticipated this — never did I imagine … this degree of savagery and mindless violence aimed at a defenceless population, number 1; number 2, that the world has let it happen!”

— Dr Ghada Karmi

“This nightmare” was created due to Europe’s antisemitism | Ghada Karmi | UNAPOLOGETIC

Jun 12, 2025 ✪ Members first on June 11, 2025 UNAPOLOGETIC

It’s left me with a deep and simmering anger against the western powers who imposed this nightmare on us.”



Palestinian physician, author and Nakba survivor Ghada Karmi joins UNAPOLOGETIC to speak about how her life has been shaped by exile and how, as she tried to find a new home in the UK, she was confronted by experiences that enhanced her desire to reconnect with her Palestinian identity and eventually made her want to embrace a life where she lived in service of liberating Palestinians from Zionist occupation.



She also reflects on the current unfolding genocide in Gaza, what she calls Arab and western complicity and how this event will traumatise future generations of Palestinians.



0:00 Intro and context setup

2:00 Two Nakbas, 77 years apart

4:32 Predicting 7 October’s logic

8:09 Fleeing Jerusalem in 1948

14:46 Remembering home, dog, Fatima

17:29 Life as a refugee child

21:28 1967 war changed everything

27:19 Reclaiming identity through activism

29:16 Visiting her old home

34:04 Learning the deeper history

43:58 Zionism’s effect on region

44:54 Arab states and complicity

55:57 The one-state vision today

1:09:00 Final reflections

