This topic may not be to everyone’s interest or liking. But, will just let the chips fall where they may.

These are some very valid observations and questions by a Chinese commentator on Twitter whom I follow.

My two Notes on the shameful lack of sportsmanship displayed by some Western athletes and non-athletes that appear to have garnered scant interest (hehe, just like my usual Notes , so not surprising):

“Sportsmanship? Never heard of it.”

(It wasn’t even an athlete doing the deed. A truthful reflection of the current “values” of the West.)

(Chinese tennis player Qinwen almost got hit by an angry fastball from the loser. Watch the video.

A CONTINUING SAGA:

While I am not watching the Olympics (normal state of things for me w.r.t. the sports event), I just come across these stories on social media.

So, why are some athletes and non-athletes from the West behaving so shamefully in their reactions to China’s winning these medals, acting like spoiled, tantrum-y five-year-olds?

It seems that many in the West, especially those under the US sphere of influence, remain predisposed to despise and fear China today.

(Note that China isn’t the one going all over the world bombing cities and countries to smithereens, using white phosphorus, napalm, what-have-you while enriching the military-industrial complex and orgs like the Erik Prince-founded Blackwater mercenaries; and changing regimes overseas willy-nilly with “color revolutions.”

In brief, it’s all done with the noble aim of “spreading democracy” across the globe through vile creatures like Victoria Nuland. Think of Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan… and still working on the cases of Syria and Iran… just to name a scant few examples.)

Our Personal Visit

So, we did visit China for a couple of weeks in the summer of 2010. Our private Chinese tour group provided us with a tour guide, a van and a driver in every city in our itinerary, and we enjoyed every bit of it. China was extremely hot (later, my Chinese friends would tell me that the worst time to visit was in August!) but was also a fascinating place where we saw both the ultra-modern (Shanghai) to the very ancient (Great Wall and others too numerous to list).

We took the high-speed train from Shanghai to Beijing to catch our plane to exit China, impressed by the train’s cleanliness and efficiency, and affordability. That’s a distance of 819 miles and a travel time of some 4 - 5 hours (compared to the nearly 10-hour trip by regular train). The cars on that line today are newer than those we rode, and we were occasionally reaching recorded speeds of 300+ km / 186+ miles per hour. I think the building of the high-speed rail there was begun in 2008; by 2010, we were already using one such train. From what I can glean, this line cost US $32 billion.

(Meanwhile, in “modern,” “First-World” California, the high-speed rail project remains wholly unfinished 9 years later, with large sections yet to be started, and nearly $12 billion already sunk into it. It’s plagued by constant lack of funding and “environmental” lawsuits that delay its construction. So, where did all the $$$ go?)

Just to make one more small but significant point (old readers of mine from long before may know of this already): while the rest of our touring party walked all over the sprawling Tiananmen Square in front of the imposing Forbidden City (the height and breadth of those massive walls cannot be truly appreciated until you are actually standing there right next to them) and watched the young army guards go through their brisk routines, my brother decided to wander off on foot and head for the side streets well away from the main plaza. He took photographs of various buildings or structures he found interesting or curious. He would tell us later that no one — not a one — stopped him from doing so at any time — contrary to what we’d expected, having been primed to think of China as an insanely paranoid state.

The driver of a Beijing cab we took actually told us (through our translator-guide) that he and his fellow drivers had to be honest with fares — the punishment for cheating was severe. We were even issued a receipt after the trip. (Does any other city do this with cabs?)

One needs to be able to speak a bit of passable Mandarin, though, to really get the most out of one’s visit. The itinerary planned for us, the places and restaurants we visited and dined at, and our young guides were all very good to excellent.

But that’s scary Red China for you. (It would still be a while before China would go digital and electronic in their systems.)

We can go into the true nature of the whole Communist system under Mao Tse-Tung (whether that was an organic or manufactured event), but I’ve not that much to say as I’ve only begun to look into this subject now. Unlike the case, say, for the Palestinian story vis-a-vis Israel — which has loads of written and visual material filled with good information about the facts beyond the mainstream media’s bias — the history of China is not as well-studied by unbiased outsiders or writers in English. Thus, my inability to read, speak or understand Mandarin (at least) severely handicaps my efforts to do deeper research into this topic.

China’s remarkable economic progress in just the last few decades does not even interest me all that much. (It might be more complex than what little I understand at the moment — and it involves the witting or unwitting complicity of the West, too).

Right now, am more concerned with the uncalled-for, blatant anti-Chinese prejudice so prevalent, it seems, in the USA. I notice it even among people whom I respect and consider intelligent, open-minded and wise.

One is led to ask:

Is the “Yellow Peril” mindset returning today to haunt us once more?

