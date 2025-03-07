It’s the second known Mercedes EV that has spontaneously combusted and exploded like a bomb, raining burning shrapnel around it. This incident has not been reported in the news, though, per MGUY Australia.

The previous incident with another Mercedes EV happened in a parking garage in South Korea some 6 months ago.

Many reasons why I consider electric vehicles to be one of the worst inventions ever, but this rare but real danger of suddenly turning into a fireball is a big one. You have no clue when it might happen. I once thought these things blew up only while charging, but no — not true, as you can see with these examples.

This is precisely why I park as far as possible from these things. Alas, there are far too many of them running about in this crazy west coast state. (And I just pray for St Anthony’s watchful protection over the cars if I can’t!)

