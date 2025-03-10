Very true, this:

“One thing in this world is different from all others. It has a personality and a force. It is recognised, and (when recognised) most violently loved or hated. It is the Catholic Church. Within that household the human spirit has roof and hearth. Outside it is the night.”

Belloc is right. It has certainly been my experience that the mere mention of the Catholic Church can elicit violent hatred. Sometimes this is quite understandable, as in the case of victims of clerical abuse. More often, though, it is a blind rage. One of my atheist friends was nonplussed when I joined the Anglican fold, and curious when I considered the Orthodox. When I told him I was becoming Catholic, however, he at once became angry, polemical, and accusatory.