Keeping everything in crazy perspective.

This made me chuckle.

Only satire can keep us from breaking down in tears of outrage and frustration.

https://x.com/caitoz/status/1936547713224728781

So, what about Lebanon, then?

Listen to Sara El-Yafi’s excellent monologue to find out what Lebanon’s “sin” was to draw evil actions to itself by Israel.

Since its independence from France in 1943, Lebanon would succeed so well in the financial and tourism fields so that it would soon be dubbed “the Switzerland of the ‘Middle East’”.

So, why has she become yet another victim in that region of continual Israeli aggression since the early ‘60s?

Source.

Those cleverly diabolical exploding pager incidents and recent bombings in Lebanon are just the latest in a string of terroristic actions taken by Israel against its neighbor to the north.

Love the passionate recounting and brilliant, detailed research of Sara El-Yafi, who has served as a public policy and political adviser and activist in Lebanon for many years. She is the granddaughter of former Lebanese Prime Minister Abdallah El-Yafi.

Despite what our puppet leaders in the West tell us about all those alleged “terrorism”-sponsoring states outside of Israel, this presentation gives us just more damning evidence that, in fact, the most dangerous entity in the region is actually the tiny Jewish state of Israel.

It has been thus ever since its ill-conceived, unlawful and bloody inception in 1948.

For those still unaware of the truth about Israel’s founding, WATCH THIS.

Israel is essentially an ethnosupremacist terrorist gang with a “state” — sans defined borders (easier to keep expanding its territory).

It succeeds only because of backing by a world superpower.

NOTE: Sara Al-Yafi does not spare the Lebanese political class of any blame for the sad state of things in her country causing suffering in her countrymen, either; au contraire — listen to her speak to this, here.

(This video is labeled “Part 1.” I think that Part 2 remains to be completed.)

