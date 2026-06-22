[ EXCERPT ]

Food in Europe tastes better, lands better, and doesn’t produce the gas and morning regret. That feeling is not magic and it is not the cobblestones or the beautiful light or the romance of being somewhere that is not your regular life, though all of those things help. It is food that was not engineered to be cheap and addictive, not sprayed with a desiccant days before harvest, not produced by an animal full of synthetic hormones, and not colored with petroleum derivatives that exist nowhere in nature. It is just food. The way food used to be. The way food still is, somewhere else, for now.

If I had the same talent, I could’ve written this very same essay. (With just a few modifications.)

I asked exactly the same question in the title before, a decade ago, when I also “ate everything” in Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland — with no ill effects at all upon my psyche or constitution.

I’ve also compared even just the “junk food” from France (Brets potato chips) with the US’ Lay’s potato chips. Guess which brand easily won my favor.

Now, more people are noticing the exact same divide in the way their bodies react to US “food” versus EU food.

This is a fine essay, written with just the right amount of wit and humor. She also sends a few mild but well-deserved barbs the way of the government culprits.

Subtitle: “ The EU figured it out. We’re still arguing about Skittles.”

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