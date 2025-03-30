Note: Please click through to access the full piece. I often make edits after publication, when I seem best able to spot the glaring typos and other errors — why is that?! 😁

LISTEN!

About a decade ago, when visiting with friends for a few spring days a small town in Bretagne (Brittany), northwest France, the ringing of church bells was the only sound that broke the general quiet of the day. You also woke up to the rustling of leaves on the trees and vines, the chirping of birds, and the crowing of the cock. We would walk down the road just outside our lodging to a small local store where we picked up fresh baguettes for breakfast. Not a bad place for restoring one’s weary spirit.

Back when the Church still formed a goodly part of a person’s, a family’s, and a town’s daily life, this was what the bells signified, too:

Sadly, there are much fewer bells rung anywhere in on earth today — especially in the heavily secularized Western countries.

Many old bells have been stolen, melted down, or just left to gather dust in neglected corners and rooms.

A few folks are restoring old bells so they can send healing frequencies out to everyone around them.

The Roman Catholic Church actually “baptizes” church bells!

From the Catholic Encyclopedia :

EXCERPT:

Benediction Since the beginning of the sixteenth century there has been much purposeless controversy over the question of the so-called "baptism" of the bells. Protestant critics, following the lead of Luther himself, have professed to find in the rite not only superstition but a profanation of the sacrament. But one might as well be scandalized at the ceremonial usually followed in the launching and christening of a ship. The phrase "baptism of bells" is merely popular and metaphorical. It has been tolerated, but has never been formally recognized by the Church. [ . . . ] The bishop in white vestments first recites seven psalms with his attendant clergy to implore the Divine assistance. The he mixes salt with water, reciting prayers of exorcism analogous to those always used in the preparation of holy water, but making special reference to the bell and to the evil influences of the air--the phantoms, the storms, the lightning--which threaten the peace of devout Christians who come to the church to sing the praises of God. Then the bishop and his attendants "wash" (lavant) the bell inside and out with the water thus prepared and dry it with towels, the psalm "Laudate Dominum de coelis" and five others of similar import being sung meanwhile. These are followed by various unctions, those on the outside of the bell being made with the oil of the sick in seven places, and those on the inside with chrism in four places. In the accompanying prayers mention is made of the silver trumpets of the Old Law and of the fall of the walls of Jericho, while protection is asked once more against the powers of the air, and the faithful are encouraged to take refuge under the sign of the Holy Cross. [ . . . ] In making the unctions, and not, be it noticed, in washing the bell, a form is used introducing the patron saint: "May this bell be + hallowed, O Lord, and + consecrated in the name of the + Father, and of the + Son and of the + Holy Ghost. In honour of St. N. Peace be to thee." Finally, the thurible with incense (thymiama) and myrrh are placed under the bell so that the smoke arising may fill its cavity. Then another prayer is said of similar purport to the last, and the ceremony ends with the reading of the passage in the Gospel concerning Martha and Mary.

Bells at the Vatican

A short ringing session at St Paul’s Church, San Francisco:

Ringing church bells a tradition in Southwest France.

Includes “playing the bells” like an organ. Report from Occitanie in southern France.

Those twisted steeples are totally new to me!

Interesting history to the region’s churches’ bells and steeples in this report.

Reflecting the smaller role and sad state of the Church today, this absence of church bells ringing at least once on Sundays helps to explain the dismal spiritual state of our world today.

The loss of the regular praying of the Angelus in most Catholic countries (with a few exceptions; also here) — a reminder for which the church bells were rung — has also helped remove Faith from informing an ordinary person’s life. [VIDEO LINK for those who want to pray along with the Angelus Prayer.]

Thus, many of us, both Catholic and non-, have been caught in the grip of dominating satanic forces that only weaken the soul for sin, wreaking havoc upon spiritual lives, relationships, families and society.

Those who are wont to do so can help these wonderful bells ring loudly again! (Even if just through virtual sounds as in the videos above.)

Let these peals of spiritual and physical healing and hope be spread across the land!

🔔🎶🔔

✝️ 😇 ❤️‍🩹

