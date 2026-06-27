"Why 'A Man for All Seasons' is a Great Saint Movie"

Source for above clip.

On re-watching A Man for All Seasons (1966) recently, was moved once more by the heart-wrenching scene in which he says his last goodbyes to his family, shortly before he is sentenced to death by the kangaroo court of Henry VIII. The sequence is made even more powerful by the cast’s understated performances.

It is still, in my estimation, one of the finest movies ever. There’s been nothing as classic, universal, brilliant, courageous and true — not to mention, so very Catholic — like this film in the last 30, 40 years.

Nothing.

Do yourself a favor, if you haven’t yet, and watch this movie. (See link to free streaming copy below, if you haven’t Amazon Prime or other paid subscription service.) And ponder its points slowly.

Then watch it again. And if ‘tis your wont, please share widely.

FULL MOVIE: CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK TO ACCESS MOVIE PAGE

(High resolution copy)

https://movies4kto.watch/watch-movie/a-man-for-all-seasons-1966-online-subtitrat/

(Please let me know in the comments if this page is problematic.)

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