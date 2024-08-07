Apparently, the Thomas More character in this film has been interpreted by many modern thinkers — including some Catholic ones (! Eamon Duffy, per the video below!) — as symbolic of someone who defends the rights of the individual — and not necessarily the truth and God.
The video essay below begs to differ.
How are the ways that A Man for All Seasons is a genuinely Catholic film?
Click below to find out!
https://ok.ru/video/293518707363
Well ironically in my current household there are 2 DVDs of this film. I’m going to watch it! 🙏🏼🕯️