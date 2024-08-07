An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
Aug 7

Well ironically in my current household there are 2 DVDs of this film. I’m going to watch it! 🙏🏼🕯️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture