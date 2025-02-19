I’ve only heard bits and pieces of this in the last few years, but never the whole speech.

Amazing fellow, British historian David Irving. Listen to him tell his own story, of what happens to you when you simply tell the truth.

He had been a successful and celebrated historian from the first book he’d published at age 23. That all came to a screeching halt in 1977, when he first published Hitler’s War — the product of 10 years of painstaking research in the archives using primary sources, and personally meeting with those who worked closely with Hitler.

Things changed dramatically for Irving after that. The attacks came from multiple fronts: in print, in lawsuits from various groups, the harassment of shops selling his books (one bookseller was killed under mysterious circumstances), he himself being arrested and hauled off to prison by Scotland Yard, and banned from entry into countries like Australia. (He would learn that it was then-PM Paul Keating who was bribed into ordering a ban on Irving’s entry into Australia in the early' ‘90s. Echoes of this ring loudly today with Candace Owens being barred from visiting that same country, too.)

So, who , indeed, is afraid of David Irving? And, why?

If what he had written was false, shoddy, and laughable, his books would simply be seen as rubbish by most people, sales would drop, and that would be the end of that.

The problem is that the publishing industry and allied sectors had been heaping praise upon his works for years since they all recognized their excellence — but all that was before the publication of Hitler’s War.

To be sure, the Streisand Effect resulting from these aggressive actions to silence him and limit his mobility likely helped popularize his “cause,” as well as the book.

David refers to that particular group that has been relentless in its efforts to destroy him for the last few decades (and whose tentacles reach virtually everywhere in the world) as “The Traditional Enemy of the Truth.”

A most apt phrase, that!

LISTEN!

“If Auschwitz sinks — and it is, believe me, a very leaky vessel, indeed, now — if Auschwitz sinks without a trace, then the whole Holocaust campaign is in doubt.”

- David Irving

David Irving’s talk here is one of the most engrossing I’ve heard yet. It’s not a didactic speech, and I provide no chapter breakdowns (but highlight a few elements below).

I only implore everyone to listen to the talk in its entirety, to experience the full drama, humor and surprise of Irving’s engaging delivery.

Note:

The Introduction (for the guest speaker and the general topic) lasts for some 10 mins, 30 secs.

A shocking report (it took me aback to hear it) is casually slipped in by Irving regarding the fate of one American bookseller in North Carolina who had carried his books. That segment starts at around 23:30.

Irving is only after the truth — nothing more, nothing less. Far from being an apologist for Hitler, he presents disturbing insights into the Fuehrer’s character (as well as of those in his inner circle, you might say) from talking with those close to the man. This bit starts at around 1:13:00.

There are a couple of quick jump-cuts about a third and half of the way in. These do not really disrupt the flow of the talk. They are present in the original source video.

https://archive.org/details/davidirvingtheholocaustlie_201908

NOTE:

Am glad that archive.org has kept it up on their website all these last few years. But for how much longer?

Do let me know if this copy of the talk suddenly goes kaput. I took the precaution of downloading a copy of the video, and can easily upload it here if that unfortunate situation happens.

Get the book:

HITLER’S WAR by David Irving

Now available as an AUDIOBOOK (pre-order below)!

LEARN ABOUT WORLD WAR II HISTORY — THE BITS THEY DID NOT TELL YOU / ARE STILL NOT TELLING YOU ABOUT.

British historian David Irving uses primary sources in his research, unlike a lot of other historians. He is fluent in German.

I’ve just been able to skim the large tome itself, which I gave away to kin for Christmas. I find his writing to be wonderfully readable.

Did I say yet what a brilliant, colossus of an intellect this man is? And blessed with such courage to stay faithful to the truth as he extracts it from his deep research — regardless of the often-ill consequences to his own person and to others associated with his books.

This special, discounted Millennium Edition will be released February 28, 2025.

https://irvingbooks.com/product/hitler-s-war-millennium-edition-2019/

IN APRIL 1977 the publishing worlds of London and New York were startled by the appearance of David Irving's Hitler's War (Hodder & Stoughton, Ltd. and The Viking Press Inc.) It was unique among biographies in its method of describing a major historical event – World War Two through the eyes of one of the dictators himself. 'What Hitler did not order, or did not learn, does not figure in this book,' explains the author. 'The narrative of events unfolds in the precise sequence that Hitler himself became involved in them.' The first that the reader knows of a plot against Hitler's life is when the army traitor Count von Stauffenberg's bomb explodes beneath the table at the Führer's headquarters. The investigation follows. It is an unusual technique, but it works. The book sold thirty thousand copies in its first UK hardback edition and was often reprinted and translated after that. It became a recommended reference work at West Point, at Sandhurst, in military academies around the former Empire and in university libraries around the world, because it quoted diaries and documents that other famous historians had not troubled to find. In 1991 Focal Point prepared a new edition, updated, revised and included The War Path, the author's narrative of Hitler's prewar years. This was a timely precaution, as Mr Irving's other publishers were now coming under a systematic and orchestrated attack: In July 1992, on the day after he returned triumphantly from Moscow bringing the unpublished Goebbels diaries from former KGB archives, his main publisher, Macmillan Ltd., secretly ordered all remaining copies of their editions of his books burned. The Holocaust Educational Trust began a campaign to smash the windows of bookstores selling his books — Nottingham, Newcastle, and Norwich were among the first. Public Libraries were requested to pull his books from their shelves. Italian, French, Spanish, and Scandinavian publishers who had rights to translate the massive work were prevailed upon never to release it.

There’s now an Audiobook version!

I love listening to Irving talk. He packs so much into so few words. His speech is impeccable, you hear every word clearly, even if spoken at a fast clip.

While I’m a bit leery of A.I., I think it serves his purposes well here, and is (of course) approved by Irving himself.

https://x.com/irving_books/status/1891235538629210388

PRE-ORDER BELOW (currently offered at a discounted price).

Also on tap is an interest-free installment payment program, if you cannot send the full sum at one go, via Afterpay.

CODA:

Having just now learned the full extent of David Irving’s “troubles” ever since he published Hitler’s War, it’s becoming clear that “free speech” works differently in Europe (or doesn’t work at all!). To hear about all these absurdly insane, Orwellian cases from Irving’s own experiences in the UK, France, Germany and Australia, one shakes one’s head: much of it is too incredible to be believed. And most of us on this side of the pond have never even heard of these incidents, too — why is that?

Politically incorrect science.

In his talk above, Irving also cites the case of Germar Rudolf, a young chemist at the Max Planck Institute, who published politically unacceptable scientific findings in his dissertation. For his trouble, he was fined heavily by the German government. This bit starts at around 55:30. It sounds too preposterous to be true — but there you have it.

To more immediate (as in, yesterday) newsworthy events, note what just happened in Berlin to the wonderful, indefatigable Francesca Albanese, current UN Special Rapporteur to the Occupied Palestinian Territories:

German police surrounded on Tuesday an event in Berlin featuring UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, forcing the organizers to relocate to a smaller venue after intense political and legal pressure, the organizers reported. [ … ] In light of the growing pressure, it was relocated to Junge Welt at Torstraße 6, but due to the venue’s smaller capacity, only a fraction of the expected 500 attendees could attend. A heavy police presence surrounded the venue, heightening the already tense atmosphere. Organizers resisted the pressure, but five officers attended the event, citing the need to “defend freedom of expression,” according to reports from Flamman. Earlier that day, graffiti appeared at the previous venues accusing Albanese of “antisemitism,” further escalating tensions around the event. “I have to admit that about 75 hours in this country have made me pretty nervous. I can’t wait to go back to peaceful Tunisia,” Albanese said during her speech, pointing at the police officers who were attending the event. Source. [Embedded video clips at source page, too.]

And this short piece (also with an embedded video clip):

Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian territories, spoke yesterday at the event 'Reclaiming the Discourse: Palestine, Justice, and Truth' in Berlin, Germany. She highlighted the pressure from German authorities and said that ‘the situation is bad for freedom of expression everywhere’ but in Germany is felt 'a lack of oxygen' as a result of the repression of police and officials. Albanese was due to attend other speeches in Germany, which were cancelled including one at Free University of Berlin.

In the talk above, Irving exhorts his American audience to not take for granted their First Amendment rights, which has allowed him to speak more freely here than in Europe, Australia and Canada.

It seems, then, that the current criminalization of online speech in Germany (see my previous article, linked below) is just part and parcel of the same censorship infrastructure put firmly in place decades ago. It has been merely updated and adapted to the Internet age.

Moving on to other fields…

As far as freedom in fields outside history goes, things are decidedly different. In contrast to the near-instantaneous acts of protest and suppression that have dogged truth-tellers like Irving and Albanese when it comes to certain topics, events or displays that would normally offend, appall and disgust a large majority of Americans draw none of that kind of reaction in Europe (and I think still holds true for Americans today).

What do I mean? For instance, there are those quasi-pornographic stagings of operas, of all things, complete with full nudity, seen primarily in the German-speaking countries. This sort of thing apparently bothers no one living across the pond. It recalls Weimar-era Berlin depicted in the 1972 movie, Cabaret.

The press and the populace seem so thoroughly blasé about such things. But it all makes sense to me now.

The utterly normalized sexual licentiousness in art, film and theater in Germany and Austria (this may be true for other European countries as well) is a prime example of E. Michael Jones’ thesis discussed in his book, Libido Dominandi, that is, sexual liberation as a form of political control.

As EMJ succinctly puts it:

Sexual liberation, by which I mean everything from pornography to abortion to gay marriage to transgenderism, is the most sophisticated form of social control in human history […]. Source.

That, dear Gentle Readers, seems to be a good explanation as any of the shambles state of affairs in Germany (and Austria, etc.) today.

Hmm… it might now be a crime, too, to even wonder about who, in particular, might be behind all these dystopic, degenerative sociocultural and political changes in the world today….

CLICK BELOW to read my previous post about the modern, updated version of speech censorship in Germany:

COMING UP:

The incredible Orwellian tribulations of David Irving.

