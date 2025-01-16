Alan Dershowitz,

By Mira FoxSeptember 17, 2024

Most people might be confused by the idea of a religious leader being involved with a pornography company; after all, isn’t lust a sin? Aren’t rabbis supposed to be a kind of moral police?

It’s really not as shocking as it sounds that a rabbi has become one of the top officials running Pornhub, the free internet pornography behemoth. After all, the investment group that bought Pornhub is called Ethical Capital Partners. And Solomon Friedman, the rabbi in question and the investment company’s co-founder and chief compliance officer, is trying to clean up internet porn.

ABOUT THE BOOK, SECOND EDITION (2024):

At 4:30 pm on March 30, 2002, Israeli military forces took over Palestinian TV stations when they occupied Ramallah in the West Bank, immediately shutting them down. What followed was a little more unusual. Shortly after occupying the Al-Watan TV station, the Israeli forces began broadcasting pornography over its transmitter.

Thus begins a lecture about sexual liberation as a form of political control that I have given in Tehran, Tallinn, Prague, Zurich, Washington, DC, Nairobi, and Buenos Aires. When I arrived in Warsaw to give the talk at that city’s cathedral under the auspices of the Catholic Church, all of the major newspapers claimed there would be riots in Wroclaw, where I was scheduled to give the same talk the next day, if the Church didn’t withdraw sponsorship of the book tour announcing the Polish edition of Libido Dominandi. Because the Church did not back down, we defeated gay marriage in Poland.

The story of the Israelis broadcasting pornography over Palestinian TV stations is not in the first edition of Libido Dominandi because it occurred four years after its publication, proving after the fact that my thesis was correct. Sexual liberation, by which I mean everything from pornography to abortion to gay marriage to transgenderism, is the most sophisticated form of social control in human history, and the march of events since the publication of the first edition continues to substantiate my thesis.

To give a recent example, Solomon Friedman, the rabbi who owns Pornhub, explained that becoming the world’s largest distributer of pornography was “an opportunity that I and my partners could not pass up” because it offered among other things “fingerprinting images” and “age estimation.” He forgot to mention the ability to harvest data from everyone stupid enough to log on to his portal because that would have given his game away, proving the point of my book. Sexual liberation is a form of political control.

The second edition of Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation and Political Control, containing 300 pages of new material, is now available at fidelitypress.org. Why is the second edition necessary? Because it deals with the Internet in a way that I could not have done in the 1990s or in the first years of this century. If you ever wondered why you or someone you know doesn’t have a life, pornography may be the answer. Pornography is the social disease that has turned a whole generation into sex addicted recluses who can’t get married and can’t form the families that would make them productive members of society. That’s the bad news. The good news is that Libido Dominandi is the cure for that disease.

“You’re E. Michael Jones, aren’t you?” said one young man as I pulled up to the local supermarket on my bicycle. After I pleaded guilty as charged, he said, “I stopped watching porn because of you.”

For more than 20 years now, I have received unsolicited testimonies from people who have been liberated from pornography simply by understanding that its purpose is to turn you into a docile sex robot who can be controlled by the manipulation of your passions. No matter how crazy and counter-intuitive the claim that sexual liberation was a form of control sounded when I first made it, it has been proven true by the course of events, which showed, as St. Augustine said, “A man has as many masters as he has vices.”