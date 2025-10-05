(There is nothing graphic in the Al-Qassam video below — just a sudden explosion and obscuring dust.)

Watch: Stunning Al-Qassam hand-delivered explosive attack on Israeli tank

Two years into the ongoing barbaric genocide — during which the Israeli genocidaires have attacked doctors, nurses, and hospitals as a primary concern, decimating Gaza’s health infrastructure almost entirely — the Palestinian fighters are still refusing to attack medical evacuations of the Israeli barbarians, demonstrating an extraordinary adherence to Islamic ideals even in the face of absolute tyranny. [boldface added]

One cannot but witness with awe and admiration the bravery of these oft-barefoot, young resistance warriors wielding home-made weapons deployed in person against the enemy. They are fighting with their heart and soul for their own land and people — unlike those soldiers in the West with their well-funded military industrial complexes. The latter shoot, terrorize, are maimed, and die — not for their own people’s interests, but for those of that small cabal of billionaires — sadly.

So, who do you think are the freest people in the world today, despite their physical occupation by a small sadistic bunch of folks lo these past 77 years?

[You may want to check in with Dr. Nada via the last TikTok clip in this recent post for the answer.]

