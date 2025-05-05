An Observer’s Substack

Tereza Coraggio
Tereza Coraggio
2h

I am so glad, Teresa, that you continue to follow these threads. I learn so much from you and your diligent research! I watched Stephen Heiner's video on The Israel Project's 2009 Global Language Dictionary from your post, Every Accusation is a Confession. I referred to it in this note: https://substack.com/@thirdparadigm/note/c-114682331. It's such a key concept.

I'll be using it in a video later today, continuing my theme of how the goddess religions of 9500+ years were usurped. This video will be Jesus is Isis writ Male. I'm grateful that you allow us to have our differences on this, yet appreciate the places where our conclusions come together. We are both, certainly, people who are determined to find and face the truth, and that commonality matters more, I think, than our conclusions.

And the fires/ holocausts of Dresden, Lahaina, Pacific Palisades, my own town of Santa Cruz, were just on my mind. This brings new meaning to 'nature bats last.' Thank you!

