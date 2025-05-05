Reposting in full two excellent articles about the generation of those fires.

I still have a can of the flavorful olive oil extracted from the fruits of the lovingly-tended Palestinian trees.

How cruel are the Israelis to uproot their olive trees! They are bereft of any kindness of heart, or any love for or connection to this land — one which they continue to steal, occupy, and destroy, and disrespect and murder the true, native inhabitants. They remind me of the Hindu goddess Kali — bringers of death and destruction.

How Israel’s “Green” Colonialism Fuels Wildfires—and Erases Palestine’s Past and Future

Miral Askar

and

Palestine Peace Collective

May 01, 2025

View of a massive wildfire near Mevo Horon, April 30, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Wildfires are tearing through occupied Palestine, but these flames are not just a natural disaster. They are the bitter fruit of a century-long colonial project—one that planted forests to erase a people. Israel’s trees, sold to the world as “making the desert bloom,” now burn what they were meant to bury: Palestine’s past, its ecosystems, and its right to exist.

A Forest Built on Stolen Land

Ein kerem 1903, occupied Palestine

When European settlers first arrived in Palestine, they dreamed of a biblical “land of milk and honey.” Instead, they found a landscape shaped by centuries of Palestinian care. Disappointed, they invented a myth: Palestinians had “neglected” the land. So began a mission to “redeem” it. The Jewish National Fund (JNF) placed blue donation boxes in Jewish homes worldwide, collecting money to buy land and plant European trees—pines, cypresses, and eucalyptus—that would overwrite Palestine’s identity—claiming it was planting forrests on “barren, desolate lands.”

After the 1948 Nakba, when Zionist forces destroyed over 500 Palestinian villages, the JNF planted forests atop the ruins. Pine trees now grow where homes once stood in Al-Qabo, Allar, and Ein Karem. These forests are green graves, hiding erased villages and blocking refugees from returning.

Trees That Burn, Land That Suffers

Israel’s forests were never about nature. Fast-growing European pines, covering 40% of JNF lands, are ecological time bombs. Their oily needles ignite easily, fueling wildfires. Native olives and carobs—trees that Palestinians nurtured for generations—make up just 5% of JNF plots. This is not conservation. It is conquest, replacing resilient ecosystems with flammable monocultures.

In the Naqab desert, the Yatir Forest—funded by overseas donors—displaces Bedouin communities under the lie of “fighting desertification.” Meanwhile, vineyards guzzling stolen water grow on stolen land, their wine marketed as a revival of “ancient Judean” roots. The truth? They are symbols of colonial theft, draining Palestinian wells dry.

Uprooting Lives, Burning Futures

Palestinians harvesting olives, ca. 1880-1920.

While Israel plants forests, it uproots olive groves. Since 1967, over a million olive trees—some centuries old—have been bulldozed or burned. For 80,000 Palestinian families, these trees are life: income, heritage, and resistance. Yet settlers attack farmers during harvests, turning groves into war zones.

Even nature reserves serve occupation. Israel bars Palestinians from farming on 70,000 hectares of “protected” land, while settlers build roads and parks. Bulldozers clear olive trees to create “buffer zones” for settler highways. This is not conservation. It is erasure, disguised as environmentalism.

Water Theft and the Myth of the Bloom

Boy draws water from cistern in the village of Khirbet Jenbah, South Hebron Hills, which is not hooked up to water grid, 2012.

Israel boasts of “making the desert bloom” with drip irrigation and green kibbutzes. But these technologies water stolen crops on stolen land. Palestinian wells, drained by settlements, now run dry. Since 1995, Palestinian farmers have lost nearly half their water access, forcing them to abandon fertile fields.

Kibbutzes, praised as utopian communes, rely on militarism and exclusion. They employ Palestinians as laborers but deny them membership. Their lush fields hide the violence that sustains them: checkpoints, drones, and soldiers trained on kibbutz land.

The Fires Will Keep Burning

Today, as colonial forests burn, the land rebels. The pines Israel planted to mask its crimes now fuel flames that expose them. These fires are not accidents. They are the result of a brutal truth: when you plant forests to bury a people, the roots of resistance grow deeper.

Palestine was never a desert. It was a land of ancient orchards, terraced hills, and communities woven into the soil. Israel’s trees—like its walls and settlements—are colonial tools. To stop the fires, we must stop the occupation. Because as long as Palestine is buried beneath invasive forests, the land itself will keep burning.

Miral Askar

Leaving Israel

There is a context and a history to everything, especially today

Alon Mizrahi

Apr 30, 2025

Green colonialism and a people (and region) who will never stop resisting, even from the grave

1. The Middle East can be very hot and dry this time of year, and fires can break out spontaneously in multiple locations, sometimes close to strategic facilities, say Bandar Abbas Port in Iran, or the mountains around Jerusalem.

2. The European pine trees soulless Zionists planted throughout Palestine were not only meant to make the landscape look and feel like their true fake home in Switzerland or Romania (as opposed to their fake fake home in Palestine). These artificial alien forests had an even more sinister intention behind, or rather under them: Zionists methodically planted those trees over destroyed Palestinian communities that they razed to the ground, just like they're doing now in Gaza.

Many of Israel's 'nature parks' are, in fact, camouflage laid on top of the graveyards of hundreds of Palestinian villages (you can read more about it here, and also here). And so, when innocent Israeli children go to celebrate Independence Day with their families in one of those parks, as many do, they are literally dancing over the graves of the people Israel massacred, ethnically cleansed, and dispossessed.

The ruins of the cemetery in the village of Lubya, northern Palestine, and a Zionist ‘forest‘. Image source

Their homes, their gardens, their schools, mosques, and churches, their children’s toys, and even their olive trees, which Zionists uprooted in the tens of thousands, undoubtedly freaked out of their senses by the symbolism and authentic power of the Palestinian olive tree. A liar cannot bear the presence of a true witness.

Israeli kids thus become baptized into Zionism on its Independence Day, in one more macabre Zionist ritual of death and usurpation.

-

From personal experience, those groves and 'forests' don't feel real. Like those who planted them, they emit a sense of shallowness and fragility. I grew up next to one, and, without knowing anything about the history of Zionism, they always felt strange to me, and never magical, the way a true forest feels.

And so the fires raging today in those 'nature parks' of fake, sinister European pines can be seen (if you have a soul and an imagination) as an act of resistance and rejection by Palestinian communities who have been gone for decades but never abandoned, or forgotten, their homeland.

