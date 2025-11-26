The other thing I know about Hungarian pianist-composer Franz Liszt (1811-1886) — besides his phenomenal pianistic skills — was his rockstar-like reputation back in the day. It is said that when he was a younger man, women would faint during his performances. And that with his powerful playing, he occasionally broke a string or two in those poor pianos !

Ooh, and I did not know that Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg (1843 - 1907) was not a tall man.

I find it amazing that some gifted, dedicated people like Liszt could sight-read (play from a score at first sight) complete with proper notes and tempos, from such an uneven, irregular, hand-written score as Grieg’s was, as shown in the video.

(Although, to be sure, Grieg’s score is much neater and legible than those by Beethoven! Here’s a page showing a peek at Beethoven’s self-penned music sheet vs. that of Mozart.)

When Grieg met Liszt, then challenged him to sight-read his Piano Concerto

For those curious, here’s the beautiful, languid Second Movement from Grieg’s fine Concerto for Piano & Orchestra in A Minor , as played by Krystian Zimerman (Herbert von Karajan conducting the Berlin Philharmonic)

Grieg: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16: II. Adagio

