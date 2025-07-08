Just personal observations & opinions which may or may not be of value.

I think that we cannot heal ourselves via endless sessions of “psychotherapy” (Freudian-based psychiatry is a dud, methinks) and online posts about our intimate personal woes on social media.

Harsh truths written: read the whole post.

A comment posted below that.

… too much dwelling and building identity around trauma can be unhelpful….

For all the “likes” and heartwarming comments of sympathy one receives online, the ultimate result will be empty as the spiritual work still needs to be done and experienced by us ourselves.

Just my view, but I think it is often at its root a spiritual problem. Only through the blessed grace granted by God can our souls be finally restored to genuine peace and wellbeing, and for us to possess the courage to keep going despite facing constant obstacles and distractions (such is life).

Pray sincerely for the blessing of grace to be given to oneself if beset by such continual tribulations.

One possible course to take is to entrust oneself to the Sacred Heart of Christ, or the Virgin Mary, who works to intercede for us to God.

Daily rosary prayer, finishing with the Prayer of St Michael the Archangel to keep the demons of this world at bay, is one potent weapon that is so simple to do everyday — just needs discipline to make this a daily habit. 🙏🏼 ✝️ 🕊️

[Disclaimer: Not a healer nor spiritual advisor here. Just passing on some information and beliefs that might be of help to others.]

