5h

I've always felt that public displays of emotion cheat authenticity. I feel that truly deep emotion, or scarring worry, whatever you want to call it, does need some introspection. However, I have ALWAYS deeply believed that analyzing problems over and over is the equivalent to picking the scab off the wound. I also think that the modern inability to accept sadness, pain, betrayal, trauma, etc. is often rooted in disbelief. Things happen to everyone. It's what we do with it that matters. I really don't care for the victim society which has cropped up since the '60s. Talk shows certainly did much to aggravate this condition.....

6h

Introspection without humility leads to narcissism.

