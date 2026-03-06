When America Stopped Being Moral: Sexual Degeneracy, Unjust Wars, Epsteingate, etc. [E MICHAEL JONES w/ EON]

Title Video source (also on Rumble) & information.

NOTE: This interview was recorded Feb 25, 2026

Feb 27, 2026 Podcasts

In this episode, Dr. E. Michael Jones, a Traditionalist Catholic writer and editor of Culture Wars, shares his perspectives on the decline of the American empire, cultural shifts in the West, and global political dynamics.



The conversation explores a range of ideas around Western identity, religion, and the changing structure of power in the United States and beyond. Dr. Jones reflects on historical influences, media narratives, and how different ideological frameworks shape modern societies.



The discussion also touches on widely debated topics including the Epstein case, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, interfaith dialogue, and evolving global alliances. It presents viewpoints on cultural transformation, the role of religion in public life, and the challenges of maintaining dialogue across different traditions.



This episode is intended as a discussion of perspectives and interpretations, encouraging viewers to engage critically with complex and often controversial global issues.



🧩 Topics Discussed in This Podcast



- Decline of the American empire and global power shifts

- Cultural and ideological changes in Western society

- Religion, identity, and historical narratives

- The Epstein case and public discourse

- Media influence and societal transformation

- Geopolitics of the Middle East and US foreign policy

- Iran, regional dynamics, and global tensions

- Interfaith dialogue and cross-cultural understanding

- Role of religion in shaping modern politics



Debates around Western intellectual and cultural frameworksE. Michael Jones is an American Traditionalist Catholic writer, podcaster and editor best known for Cultural Wars magazine and podcast, where he critiques modern culture from a conservative Catholic viewpoint. He holds a Ph.D. in American history and literature and originally taught in academia before becoming a full-time commentator.

This is an intelligent and informed discussion between Catholic writer/intellectual/speaker EM Jones and a Muslim Pakistani podcaster with a droll sense of humor (whose name I’m unable to verify at the moment).

There is much that the host says from his view as “a Third Worlder” that also resonates with my own history: He impishly claims, “I know we’re not worth much to you guys,” to roaring laughter from EMJ.

I expect some to disagree with elements in this interview, especially the religious aspects that secularists may wince at, or find boring. Not surprising (we can’t all have the same view on everything), and that’s fair.

One day, they may just realize the deep truths presented here.

Regarding the title: Of course, some may argue that America has acted immorally so many times ever since its founding, but only maintained a façade of honor, decency and righteousness. Possibly so — but are we better off when monstrous evil and depravity are on open display and normalized? I think not. In the past, there was at least a theoretical aspiration to goodness and virtue, and public shame was still a powerful restraining force. Not so today. And that change in the culture happened incrementally over many decades. (See this book, also linked below.)

Yes, am down with a Catholic-Muslim alliance to fight the judaical forces diabolically subverting so many aspects of our lives. They’re clever, I’ll give them that. Devilishly clever.

A FEW, RANDOM TIDBITS

“Non serviam” — the slogan of Satan.

The declaration “non serviam” (“I will not serve”) is associated with Satan by legend; it is not in the Bible. But it is the fundamental stance of all demons who, on account of pride, will not obey, will not be “told what to do.” It is also the chief temptation that Satan made to Adam and Eve, namely, that they should not let God tell them what to do and that they should be like gods (cf. Gn 3:1-5).

Also see Paradise Lost excerpt below.

.

Protestantism = theoretical satanism, rejecting the authority of the Church founded by Jesus Christ.

Today, we’ve gone to practical satanism, thanks to jewish subversion of American culture and politics.

.

The relevant passages from Milton’s Paradise Lost:

And, heeeere’s trumpy:

.

“I think [the Muslim NYC Mayor] Mamdani is a left-wing jew.”

Good discussion of the same mistake made by Muslims in America as that by the Catholics vis-a-vis aligning with the Democrats.

NOTE: “wog”

(re insult spoken by EMJ in mocking jest to his South Asian host early on)

wog noun : chiefly British, offensive —used as an insulting and contemptuous term for a dark-skinned foreigner and especially for one from the Middle East or Far East Source.

RECOMMENDED READING:

LIBIDO DOMINANDI (2nd Ed.)

WALKING WITH A BIBLE AND A GUN

THE JEWISH REVOLUTIONARY SPIRIT (2nd Ed.)

The first edition (2008) can be read online for free:

The Jews and Moral Subversion

THE COMPLETE COLLECTION at Fidelity Press : CLICK HERE .

